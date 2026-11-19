Mauricio Pochettino arrived in England on Wednesday to begin his reign as Manchester United manager after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey of Fulham is among four players shortlisted as Pochettino eyes January reinforcements

Reports in the English media that United are looking to sign two centre-backs, a left-back and a versatile midfielder this January

Mauricio Pochettino has wasted no time signalling his intentions at Manchester United, with reports indicating the newly appointed manager is already eyeing January signings to stabilise a struggling squad.

The Argentine landed in England on Wednesday after coaching his final match with the United States Men's National Team, formally beginning his tenure at Old Trafford.

Calvin Bassey on Manchester United's radar. Photo by Silvina Brodersohn.

Source: Getty Images

He takes charge on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, with United's poor form this season making an immediate squad overhaul a priority.

Pochettino brings extensive Premier League knowledge to the role, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea before his stint with the USMNT. The Red Devils hierarchy considered that experience a key factor in their decision.

Manchester United eye 4 new signings

According to Sky Sports, United are targeting up to four players in the January window: two centre-backs, a left-back and a versatile midfielder.

The club needs to plug defensive and midfield gaps quickly, with relegation concerns adding urgency to the recruitment drive.

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey of Fulham has emerged as one of the names under consideration. The Super Eagles defender has attracted interest from several top European clubs, with his contract situation and consistent performances making him an appealing option.

Bassey's Fulham teammate Antonee Robinson and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite are also on the list, as is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, as reported by Mirror UK.

Signing Robinson and McKennie would see Pochettino reunite with two former USMNT players, a possibility the manager has not dismissed.

United have endured a difficult period, with the squad underperforming under a succession of managers including Ruben Amorim.

Pochettino inherits a group that has looked short of confidence and cohesion, and his first task will be steadying the ship before any long-term rebuild can begin.

The January window offers a limited but important opportunity to address the most pressing weaknesses in the squad before the second half of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s release clause

Legit.ng previously reported Mauricio Pochettino’s release clause from his contract as the head coach of the United States Men's National Team.

The Argentine has a contract until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and it cost the Red Devils a reported £7 million to terminate his deal.

Source: Legit.ng