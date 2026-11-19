Victor Osimhen's reported links to Manchester City put his Galatasaray salary under the spotlight

Erling Haaland leads Man City's wage list at an estimated £525,000 per week, well above Osimhen's basic earnings

Capology estimates show at least seven City players earn higher gross weekly wages than Osimhen's net weekly equivalent

Victor Osimhen’s reported links with Manchester City have brought the Nigerian striker’s salary into focus, particularly when compared with the wages of some of the Premier League club’s biggest stars.

The Galatasaray forward earns a guaranteed annual salary of €15 million net, according to the Turkish club’s official disclosure following his permanent transfer from Napoli in July 2025.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as one of Manchester City’s options to replace Erling Haaland if the Norwegian forward leaves the club. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

That works out at approximately €288,462 per week before accounting for his separate loyalty bonus and image-rights payment.

Manchester City do not officially publish individual player salaries.

However, estimates from Capology show that several members of the squad receive higher gross weekly wages than the equivalent sterling value of Osimhen’s basic salary.

Who are Man City's top earners?

Erling Haaland is Manchester City's highest-paid player, reportedly earning £525,000 per week.

The Norwegian striker's salary places him comfortably above the estimated sterling equivalent of Osimhen's guaranteed weekly earnings.

Enzo Fernández follows with an estimated £350,000 per week after his reported move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine midfielder is among the club's biggest earners, reflecting his importance to the team's midfield.

Phil Foden is also among the players with higher reported wages, earning an estimated £300,000 weekly.

The figures put the three players in a different salary bracket from several members of the Man City squad and highlight the financial demands associated with playing for the English champions.

Manchester City player Reported weekly wage Erling Haaland £525,000 Enzo Fernández £350,000 Phil Foden £300,000 Jérémy Doku £280,000 Gianluigi Donnarumma £275,000 Marc Guéhi £270,000 Rúben Dias £260,000

5 other Man City stars on higher reported wages

Jérémy Doku is reportedly earning £280,000 per week, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma takes home an estimated £275,000.

Defender Marc Guéhi is also listed among the club's high earners, with reported weekly wages of £270,000.

Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol complete the group, with both defenders estimated to earn £260,000 per week.

The reported figures place these players among Manchester City's better-paid stars, although the exact amounts have not been confirmed by the club.

The list also shows the financial strength of Man City's squad, with several players commanding substantial salaries across different positions.

Osimhen's Galatasaray salary compared with City's

Osimhen's contract at Galatasaray runs for four years from the 2025/26 season.

The Turkish club, via its official website, disclosed a guaranteed annual salary of €15 million net, alongside a €1 million net loyalty bonus and a separate €5 million annual image-rights payment.

His earnings have become relevant amid reports linking him with a possible move to Man City, although no completed transfer or official agreement has been announced.

There is, however, an important distinction when comparing the figures.

Osimhen's €15 million salary is explicitly stated as a net amount, while Manchester City's published wage estimates are gross figures before tax.

Consequently, the figures do not directly compare what the players take home after tax.

Man City warned against Osimhen signing

Legit.ng previously reported about Turkish football pundit Serkan Akkoyun’s warning to Man City over a possible move for Osimhen.

Despite scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances this season, Osimhen has missed four matches, and Akkoyun questioned whether his fitness and current form justify a reported €120 million fee.

Source: Legit.ng