Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa publicly backed Calvin Bassey amid reported interest from Manchester United ahead of a January transfer window move

Bassey's contract is set to expire in the summer, with United hoping to sign the Nigerian international below market value

Fulham are working on a new contract offer for the Super Eagles defender to prevent him from leaving the club

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has described Nigeria international Calvin Bassey as one of the finest centre-backs in the world, as the Premier League club fights to hold on to the defender against growing transfer interest.

Bassey has emerged as a reported target for Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is said to be prioritising defensive reinforcements when the January transfer window opens.

Alvaro Arbeloa dismisses Manchester United's interest in Calvin Bassey. Photo by Tiego Grenho.

Source: Getty Images

With the 24-year-old's contract due to run out at the end of the season, United reportedly believe they can secure a deal at a figure below his full market value.

Arbeloa dismisses Bassey’s exit

Arbeloa addressed the speculation directly during his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham's Premier League clash with Manchester City, making clear that the club have no intention of losing one of their key players.

"For me, I am going to be really clear. He's very, very important. He is one of my captains. From the first days when I arrived, I saw how good he is," Arbeloa said via Sky Sports.

"I think he is one of the best centre backs in the world, so it's normal if there are so many teams that want Calvin; that, for me, is normal.

“I'm not worried about that because I am really happy with Calvin. I think Calvin is really happy here. He is so important for us. He is one of our leaders."

Fulham preparing new deal for Bassey

Beyond the manager's public endorsement, Fulham are also taking concrete steps to keep the defender at Craven Cottage.

According to West London Sport, the club are preparing a fresh contract offer for Bassey to secure his long-term future at the club.

Bassey joined Fulham from AFC Ajax in 2023 and has grown into one of the standout defenders in the Premier League, also cementing his place as a regular for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Man Utd targets defenders

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United have defenders at the top of their priority ahead of the January transfer market.

Calvin Bassey is not the only player on their list. Everton and England international defender Jarrad Branthwaite is also on their radar.

Source: Legit.ng