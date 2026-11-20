Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler publicly criticised how Nigeria's Olympic Eagles managed Zadok Yohanna's fitness during international duty

Yohanna suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury during the Olympic Eagles' 2-0 defeat to DR Congo in Lubumbashi

The young winger returned to England for medical assessment and missed the return leg against DR Congo in Ikenne

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has criticised the management of winger Zadok Yohanna during the international break with Nigeria's Olympic Eagles, confirming the player has suffered a fresh injury setback.

Yohanna picked up a recurrence of a previous muscle problem during Nigeria's 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first leg of their 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying tie, played in Lubumbashi.

Fabian Hurzeler slams Nigeria over Zadok Yohanna's injury. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

The winger was forced off injured in the first half during his first appearance for the Olympic Eagles during the 2-0 loss.

The injury ruled him out of the second leg against DR Congo, held in Ikenne, and he travelled back to England for further medical checks, as confirmed by NFF.

Hurzeler slams Nigeria over Yohanna’s injury

Speaking to Sussex World, Hurzeler was frank about his frustration, saying the injury was directly linked to how the situation was handled while Yohanna was away on international duty.

"Zadok, unfortunately, he got a re-injury when he was with Nigeria under-23s. Unfortunately, it wasn't perfectly managed and therefore he had a re-injury, which is very bad and very unlucky for Zadok, who is a young personality, a great personality," he said.

The Brighton coach also noted how difficult the timing was for the 20-year-old, who had already spent over two months on the sidelines because of a previous muscle complaint before eventually returning to competitive action.

Despite his disappointment, Hurzeler was clear that the club intends to stand by Yohanna as he works through his rehabilitation.

"But we will help him now, we will support him now and try to get him back on the pitch as quickly as possible. But it's a tough period for him, but we are there to help him," the German coach added.

No target return date has been confirmed for the winger, who now faces another spell away from first-team football as he goes through the recovery process.

Atletico Madrid disagrees with Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Atletico Madrid disagreed with the Nigerian medical team over the extent of Ademola Lookman’s injury.

The Super Eagles’ medical team assessment claimed that the injury was moderate. However, the Spanish club deemed it worse than first feared.

Source: Legit.ng