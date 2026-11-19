17 states qualified to advance under NG-CARES, part of a $490 million World Bank-backed funding package

Eligible support may include livelihood assistance, farm inputs and business recovery aid for vulnerable Nigerians

State clearance does not mean payments have started, and no nationwide application portal has been confirmed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced that 17 Nigerian states have qualified for an additional $490 million in World Bank-backed funding under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

The development offers fresh hope to vulnerable households, struggling farmers and small business owners seeking financial assistance amid rising living costs and economic hardship.

FG gets $490 million World Bank funding to alleviate poverty, lists eligible states Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The funding forms part of a $500 million additional financing package approved by the World Bank, bringing its total commitment to NG-CARES to $1.25 billion.

Officials disclosed the development during the NG-CARES Additional Financing Technical Meeting in Abuja, where participating states underwent assessments to determine their readiness to access the funds.

However, the government clarified that the announcement does not represent the commencement of a fresh nationwide cash-transfer registration exercise.

FG releases list of 17 eligible states

According to the programme's latest eligibility assessment, 17 states have satisfied the documentation and procedural requirements for participation in the additional financing arrangement.

The states include:

Abia Adamawa Borno Cross River Ebonyi Enugu Gombe Kaduna Katsina Kebbi Kogi Kwara Nasarawa Ondo Osun Yobe Zamfara

The clearance positions these states to advance implementation arrangements and expand interventions targeting economically vulnerable residents.

Nevertheless, inclusion on the list does not guarantee immediate payments to individuals or businesses.

Who qualifies for NG-CARES financial assistance?

NG-CARES was established to cushion the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable Nigerians.

Under the programme, assistance may be provided to low-income households, farmers, agricultural producers and micro and small enterprises.

Depending on the intervention, beneficiaries could receive livelihood assistance, agricultural inputs, business recovery support or other forms of social protection.

Eligibility will depend on the specific programme being implemented, verification requirements and beneficiary selection procedures within each participating state.

How Nigerians can check their eligibility

Residents seeking assistance should first confirm whether their state is among those cleared for the additional financing.

They can then contact their state's NG-CARES coordinating office or relevant implementing agency for information about available interventions.

Applicants should also monitor official state government announcements for beneficiary selection procedures, registration opportunities and verification requirements, a Leadership report revealed.

Importantly, Nigerians should avoid individuals demanding payment to guarantee inclusion in the programme.

There is currently no confirmed nationwide application portal specifically for the newly announced funding, MSME Africa reported.

FG selects 17 state as it secures $490 million World Bank fund for Nigerians. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

What the additional funding means

The additional financing is expected to strengthen food security, support agricultural production and improve economic opportunities for vulnerable communities.

For households and businesses facing financial pressure, the programme could provide much-needed relief.

However, actual benefits will depend on state-level implementation, approved interventions and the successful identification of eligible beneficiaries.

The announcement therefore represents an important funding milestone rather than confirmation that cash transfers have commenced.

N100,000 grant: How to apply

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has outlined how Nigerians are identified and selected for the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a social intervention initiative offering eligible households ₦100,000 in financial support.

The programme, supported by the World Bank through the Hope for Indigenous Family Support Initiative, uses the National Social Safety Net System to identify poor and vulnerable households for cash transfer interventions.

Source: Legit.ng