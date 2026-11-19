Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has announced that she is selling her newly unveiled salon just weeks after introducing the business to the public

The actress explained that she initially opened the salon for her sister to manage, but the latter's Canadian visa approval changed their plans

Biola has listed the business for N25 million, saying she needs the money and time to focus on her existing ventures and an upcoming project

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has announced that she is putting her newly launched salon up for sale, barely weeks after unveiling the business.

The actress shared the news in a video posted on her social media page, where she explained the unexpected development behind her decision.

Biola said she initially established the salon to provide an opportunity for her sister, who had been going through a difficult period, to manage a business of her own.

Biola Adebayo says she is putting her newly launched salon up for sale. Photos: @biolabayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, their plans changed shortly after the salon was announced to the public.

Why Biola Adebayo is selling her salon

According to the actress, her sister received approval for a Canadian visa just days after the business was unveiled.

She explained that her sister had been waiting for the opportunity for more than three years and would now be relocating to Canada.

Although Biola described the development as good news, she admitted that it left her with the challenge of managing the salon herself.

She said she could not take on the responsibility because she already had other businesses to oversee and was preparing to announce another project in December.

The actress also ruled out handing the business to someone else to manage, saying she did not want the stress of supervising salon workers.

Biola Adebayo announces N25m asking price

Biola disclosed that she was offering the salon for N25 million, adding that the property itself was rented and not part of the sale.

The business comes with several workspaces for braiders, barbers, wig installation, makeup, nail technicians, lash artists, and other beauty services.

She said some workers were already available and willing to continue working under a new owner.

Biola urged interested buyers to contact her through direct message or WhatsApp, stressing that she wanted to hear only from serious buyers.

Watch the X video of Biola Adebayo announcing the sale of her new salon here:

Biola Adebayo discloses that she was offering the salon for N25 million. Photos: @biolabayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Biola Bayo breaks silence on struggle

Legit.ng previously reported that Biola Bayo poured out her heart as she marked the first anniversary of her mother’s death.

The actress took shared a photo of her late mum, accompanied by an emotional reflection on the challenges she has faced over the past year.

In the touching post, she admitted that the reality of losing her mother still feels unbelievable.

Source: Legit.ng