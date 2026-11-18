Six more nations joined the three co-hosts in securing their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after matchday four concluded

Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Burkina Faso all confirmed qualification from their respective groups

Nigeria are yet to qualify and face a tough path in Group L, where only one automatic spot is available due to co-hosts Tanzania

Nine teams have now confirmed their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following the conclusion of matchday four in the qualifying campaign, with six nations joining the three East African co-hosts.

A total of 24 teams will compete at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda confirmed as the host nations. The remaining 21 spots continue to be contested across six qualifying matchdays.

9 countries have qualified for AFCON 2027. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

After four rounds of matches, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Burkina Faso have all secured automatic berths, leaving the remaining spots to be decided across the final two matchdays, as confirmed by CAF.

Morocco, Mali lead with perfect records

Morocco have been the standout side in qualifying, winning all four of their Group A matches to finish on 12 points, six clear of second-placed Gabon.

The Atlas Lions, who reached the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, have made qualification look straightforward.

Mali are the only other side to maintain a perfect record, collecting maximum points across four Group K games to build a lead no other team in the group can overhaul.

4 teams qualify with 10 points

Senegal, who beat Morocco 1-0 in the final of the last tournament, confirmed their own qualification with 10 points from Group J to sit seven points above third-placed Ethiopia with six points remaining in the group.

Cameroon in Group J have also booked their ticket on 10 points, though they are guaranteed a second-place finish as they are clear of third-placed Namibia.

In Group F, Benin and Burkina Faso both reached the 10-point mark across four games and are seven clear of Mauritania in third, making it mathematically impossible for either to miss out.

Nigeria remains hopeful of qualifying

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not yet secured their spot and face a particularly difficult situation in Group L. Nigeria have collected seven points from four games and currently sit second behind Guinea-Bissau, as noted by NFF.

The challenge for Nigeria is that only one team can qualify automatically from Group L, because co-hosts Tanzania occupy one of the group's places.

That means the pressure is squarely on the Super Eagles to close the gap on Guinea-Bissau or secure enough points across the remaining two matchdays to advance.

Chelle admits trouble for Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle admitted that the Super Eagles are in trouble after their costly 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar

The Franco-Malian manager is worried that the draw threw away their advantage in the group and returned their situation to relying on other results.

Source: Legit.ng