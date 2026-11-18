Flamingos forward Oluebube Umejiaku arrived home with her Golden Ball trophy weeks after Nigeria's historic U-17 Women's World Cup triumph in Morocco

The 16-year-old was named the best player at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, finishing the tournament with four goals and two assists

Umejiaku's homecoming drew celebrations from family members and neighbours, with videos showing crowds gathering to see the prestigious trophy

Nigeria's teenage football sensation Oluebube Umejiaku has finally arrived home with her prestigious Golden Ball award following the Flamingos' historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Heartland Queens forward was recognised as the tournament's best player after helping Nigeria defeat Japan 2-1 in the final in Morocco to become the first African nation to win the competition.

Flamingos forward Oluebube Umejiaku recently returned home to an emotional family and community welcome. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Umejiaku's return has attracted attention, with videos showing the young star proudly displaying her individual award to people around her neighbourhood.

The moment offered a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the footballer after her outstanding performances on the global stage.

Umejiaku crowned best player at World Cup

The 16-year-old enjoyed a remarkable campaign in Morocco, finishing with four goals and two assists as the Flamingos secured their maiden U-17 Women's World Cup title.

Her contribution was particularly significant in the final against Japan, where she scored Nigeria's second goal shortly after the restart to help the team secure a historic 2-1 victory.

According to ESPN, the Golden Ball award placed her ahead of DPR Korea's Yu Jong-hyang, who claimed the Silver Ball, and Japan's Fuki Ito, who received the Bronze Ball.

Umejiaku's tournament journey was also remarkable because she started Nigeria's opening match against Poland on the bench.

She came on to score in that encounter before establishing herself as one of the team's most influential players.

Her performances against DPR Korea, Mexico and Japan helped underline her importance to the Flamingos' title-winning campaign.

Emotional homecoming as neighbours celebrate

The arrival of the Golden Ball at Umejiaku's residence sparked excitement among family members and neighbours, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the prestigious trophy.

Videos circulating online showed people taking turns admiring the award as the teenager proudly unveiled it.

The scenes reflected the pride her achievement has brought to her immediate community and Nigerian football supporters.

Umejiaku's success has also attracted recognition from officials in Anambra State, where she hails from.

The state's football authorities previously welcomed and honoured the young star following Nigeria's World Cup victory.

Her achievement has become a source of inspiration for young girls hoping to pursue football professionally.

Flamingos make Nigerian football history

Nigeria's victory over Japan marked a landmark moment for African women's football, as the Flamingos became the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The triumph also added another major achievement to Nigeria's rich history in FIFA age-grade competitions.

The team received widespread recognition following their return to the country, including commendations from President Bola Tinubu and other government officials.

For Umejiaku, however, the Golden Ball represents a personal milestone after a tournament in which she delivered on the biggest stage.

The teenager will now hope to build on her success, with ambitions of eventually representing the Super Falcons and playing for clubs abroad.

Tinubu rewards Flamingos with ₦100 million

Legit.ng previously reported about President Bola Tinubu’s ₦100 million rewards for each Flamingos player after their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup win, including when they can access the money.

The teenage champions will have to wait until they turn 18 to withdraw their funds, which will be held in GTBank savings certificates. Their coach, meanwhile, will receive ₦100 million in cash, while each technical crew member is set to get ₦50 million.

Source: Legit.ng