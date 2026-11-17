Nigeria's Olympic Eagles overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit against DR Congo with a commanding home performance in Ikenne-Remo

Alex Oweilayefa opened scoring in the 8th minute before Peter Osayande, Victor Samuel and Abdulmuiz Adeleke added to the tally

The Olympic Eagles will now face Zambia in the final round of the U23 CAF Cup of Nations qualification series

Nigeria's U23 side, the Olympic Eagles, produced a commanding performance on Saturday to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, booking their place in the final round of the U23 CAF Cup of Nations qualification series.

The result was particularly significant given that Nigeria had lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi four days earlier, leaving the team with a mountain to climb at home.

Olympic Eagles crush DR Congo to set up Zambia date. Photo by NFF.

Source: Twitter

The Eagles came out with urgency from the first whistle. Alex Oweilayefa opened the scoring in the 8th minute, jabbing the ball home after the visiting goalkeeper spilled a powerful close-range effort from Umar Abubakar.

Nigeria had already fashioned several chances before that opener, with Oweilayefa, Abubakar, Peter Osayande, Saleh Sadiq, Aderemi Adeoye and Wilfred George all pressing high and keeping DR Congo pinned in their own half.

Sadiq came close to doubling the lead in the 38th minute, only for a goal-line clearance to deny him. Abubakar then squandered an opportunity from close range four minutes later, leaving the aggregate score level at half-time.

Nigeria settled scores in 2nd half

Nigeria returned from the break with even more intent. Just two minutes into the second half, Osayande found the net from close range following a well-worked move down the left involving Oweilayefa and Adeoye. That strike levelled the tie on aggregate, with the decisive goal still to come.

Osayande then shifted to the left flank and began to cause serious problems for the Congolese defence with his pace. His driving run created the opening for substitute Victor Samuel, who stabbed the ball home with the visiting backline completely caught off guard, putting Nigeria ahead on aggregate for the first time across the two legs.

Substitute Abdulmuiz Adeleke completed the rout in the third minute of added time, converting from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 on the night.

Nigeria to face Zambia next

The Olympic Eagles will now face Zambia in the final qualifying round. Zambia progressed from their own tie against Burkina Faso, with both teams finishing level at 1-1 across two legs before the southern Africans won 3-2 on penalties.

Nigeria will need to get past Zambia to secure a place at next year's U23 CAF Cup of Nations finals, as confirmed by NFF.

Victory Akpe threatened revenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Victory Akpe vowed to avenge Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup miss against the DR Congo U23 team.

The Leopards denied Nigeria the 2026 World Cup ticket after beating the Super Eagles in the African playoff to reach the intercontinental stage.

Source: Legit.ng