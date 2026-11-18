Ireland's Department of Justice outlines five separate eligibility routes for citizenship by naturalisation, each with its own residency and document requirements

Spouses and civil partners of Irish citizens face a three-year residency rule, while most other adult applicants must show five years of legal residence

Children under 18 cannot apply on their own, and those born in Ireland on or after January 1, 2005 do not automatically receive citizenship at birth

Ireland has set out five distinct routes through which a person can apply for citizenship by naturalisation, with eligibility depending on individual circumstances such as residency history, family connections, and refugee status.

This is one of the European countries that opened its doors to migrants to live and work in its country.

Ireland rolls out ways to become a citizen Photo Credit: Getty Images

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Who qualifies and on what grounds

The first and most common route is for adults who have lived legally in Ireland and can show five years of reckonable residence. Under this category, applicants must be 18 or older, intend to remain in Ireland after becoming a citizen, attend a citizenship ceremony, make a declaration of fidelity, and be of good character. Anyone who spent long periods outside the country during their permitted stay must provide detailed information about those absences to support their application.

The second route applies to those married to or in a civil partnership with an Irish citizen. To qualify, the marriage or partnership must have lasted at least three years, and the applicant must have lived on the island of Ireland for three years. Both parties must provide joint proof of address covering the three months before the application, along with residence evidence spanning the previous three years.

Adults who can show Irish descent or family associations form the third category. This covers direct descendants of Irish citizens, those related by blood, adoption, or civil partnership to an Irish citizen, and those connected through a spouse's family. A dedicated section of the official guidance covers this route in detail.

The fourth route is for people who have been granted refugee or stateless status by the Irish Minister for Justice. Eligible applicants must show proof of identity, hold a formal declaration of refugee status, and provide evidence of five years of residence in Ireland from the date that status was granted.

Applying on behalf of a child

Children under 18 cannot submit their own citizenship application. A parent, legal guardian, or person acting in a parental role must apply on their behalf. There are three ways to do this: through a parent who is a naturalised Irish citizen, through a claim of Irish descent or association, or by birth in Ireland on or after January 1, 2005.

For children born in Ireland from that date onwards, citizenship is not automatic. At least one parent must have been an Irish or UK citizen, legally resident without restriction, or lawfully living in Ireland for three of the four years before the birth. Where a child does not qualify at birth, a parent can apply for naturalisation on their behalf if the child has lived in Ireland for one continuous year before the application and for a total of two years in the eight years prior. Residence in Northern Ireland does not count towards this calculation.

How to become an Irish citizen by naturalisation Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How to secure employment in Ireland

Legit.ng earlier reported that employees on Stamp 1 or 1H permissions in Ireland may qualify for a Stamp 4 upgrade depending on their employment permit category.

The timeline to qualify differs significantly between permit types, with some workers eligible after 21 months and others needing up to 57 months.

Ireland's ISD Online Portal handles the renewal process, with Stamp 4 permissions valid for either one or two years based on the permit category.

Source: Legit.ng