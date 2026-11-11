President Bola Tinubu announced ₦100 million rewards for each Flamingos player after their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory

The funds will be held in GTBank savings certificates and players can only access their money when they turn 18

The head coach is set to receive ₦100 million in cash, while each member of the technical crew will get ₦50 million

President Bola Tinubu has rewarded each member of Nigeria's Flamingos with ₦100 million following their historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 in the final to secure the historic title in Morocco.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a reward of N100 million for each member of Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos team. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the Flamingos' advantage shortly after the restart.

Japan pulled one goal back in the 80th minute, but the Nigerian youngsters held on to seal the victory.

The triumph earned the team widespread praise and recognition after becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with the federal government welcoming the players and officials at the Presidential Villa.

According to The Tribune, the ₦100 million reward was announced by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on behalf of the President when the players and their coaching officials visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, November 11.

However, the young footballers will have to wait before they can access their money.

The ₦100 million allocated to each player will be held in savings certificates with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), and they will only be able to withdraw the funds when they turn 18.

Tinubu gives Flamingos players ₦100 million each

Speaking during the reception at the Presidential Villa, Oluremi Tinubu announced that each Flamingos player would receive a ₦100 million savings certificate.

The First Lady explained that the funds would be kept in trust for the players in designated bank accounts until they reach the age of 18.

The arrangement means the teenage champions will not have immediate access to the money, with their individual savings certificates serving as the record of the reward.

The gesture recognises the team's historic achievement and the effort that went into Nigeria's successful campaign at the tournament.

The Flamingos made history after overcoming Japan in the final, having also defeated several strong opponents on their way to lifting the trophy.

Coach and technical crew receive cash rewards

The President also extended the financial reward to the team's coaching and technical officials.

According to the announcement, the head coach will receive ₦100 million in cash, while each member of the technical crew will get ₦50 million.

The rewards recognise the contribution of the coaching staff and other officials who worked with the players throughout the tournament.

The Flamingos' success marked a major moment for Nigerian women's football.

Their victory over Japan capped a strong finish to a campaign despite losing their opening game of the competition.

Why FIFA will not award Flamingos any prize money

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who made history as the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Japan.

Despite the landmark victory, FIFA offers no prize money at this level, leaving the players’ reward to Nigeria’s government and private sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng