Nigeria's U-17 Women's World Cup-winning captain Harmony Chidi revealed five football stars she wants to be greater than

Chidi named Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Raphinha and Asisat Oshoala as the players she dreams of outdoing

The ambition comes after Chidi led the Flamingos to Nigeria's historic first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in Morocco

Harmony Chidi, the captain of Nigeria's Under-17 women's team, has set her sights on becoming better than five of football's biggest names, days after leading the Flamingos to a historic World Cup triumph.

The 17-year-old made the declaration fresh off one of the greatest moments in Nigerian football history.

Chidi Harmony sets ambitious target for his career. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

On November 7, the Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, with Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scoring the winning goals to make Nigeria the first African nation to lift the trophy.

Chidi names 5 players she dreams of surpassing

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Chidi named Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Raphinha, and Asisat Oshoala as the players she aims to surpass during her career.

"I want to be greater than them," she said, describing the ambition to outdo the established stars as one of her biggest personal goals.

Chidi's road to surpassing Oshoala

Of the five players Chidi mentioned, Oshoala is the one she can learn directly from and presents perhaps the steepest challenge to overtake.

The former Barcelona forward is widely regarded as the greatest female footballer Africa has produced, having won four Women's Africa Cup of Nations titles and six CAF Women's Player of the Year awards.

As a fellow Nigerian, however, Chidi has the advantage of being able to draw on Oshoala's experience and guidance directly. The same applies to Osimhen, Nigeria's leading male striker, whose career trajectory could serve as a close reference point for the young captain as she maps out her own path.

Chidi's bold targets reflect the confidence she built during the Morocco tournament, where her leadership was central to Nigeria becoming the first African side to claim the U-17 Women's World Cup, as noted by CAF.

Having helped the country reach that milestone at such a young age, she is already thinking about what more she can achieve in the years ahead.

Chidi’s mother opposed her football career

Legit.ng previously reported that Chidi Harmony revealed that her mother opposed her football career and wanted her to get married instead.

The Flamingo’s captain made this revelation after leading the Nigerian U17 team to a historic World Cup triumph over Japan in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng