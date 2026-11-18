Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was visibly upset with striker Akor Adams after Nigeria's costly 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar

Venezia forward Adams came off the bench in the 60th minute but managed only one shot on target from four attempts

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying hopes took a serious hit as Guinea-Bissau moved three points clear at the top of Group L

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle publicly confronted forward Akor Adams at the final whistle after Nigeria's frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Adams, who started on the bench, was brought on in the 60th minute to replace Taiwo Awoniyi and partner Tolu Arokodare up front.

Eric Chelle frustrated after Nigeria's 0-0 draw vs Tanzania. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the introduction, the Venezia forward struggled to influence the game. According to Sofascore, he had four attempts at goal but only one found the target.

A video circulating on X captured Chelle reacting angrily at full time, directing his frustration specifically at the forward.

The coach used gestures to signal his dissatisfaction at the striker's decision-making during the match.

Super Eagles blow AFCON 2027 destiny

The draw has severely damaged Nigeria's prospects in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

While the Super Eagles were held in Zanzibar, Guinea-Bissau beat Madagascar to move three points clear of Nigeria at the top of Group L, taking full control of the qualification race heading into the final round of fixtures.

Nigeria now face a difficult final stretch. The Super Eagles must win both their remaining matches, against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar, during the March 2027 international break to have any chance of qualifying.

The clash with Guinea-Bissau carries the most weight, as Nigeria not only need to win but must score at least four goals without reply to overturn the head-to-head record against the Wild Dogs.

The result means Nigeria have to rely on others to do them favours and still produce their best performances of the qualifying campaign in the two remaining games.

Chelle admits trouble for Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle admitted that the Super Eagles are in trouble after their disappointing 0-0 draw against Tanzania.

The manager believes that the draw threw away their advantage in the group and returned their situation to the same way it was at the start of the window.

Source: Legit.ng