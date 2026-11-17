World Bank has confirmed that NG-CARES has reached 17.6 million Nigerians, with additional financing set to target 8.9 million more

Separate from NG-CARES, the Federal Government’s N50,000 NERSI grant has no open registration portal or application deadline

NG-CARES will support food security, agricultural productivity, small businesses and long-term economic resilience

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The World Bank has disclosed that more than 17.6 million Nigerians have benefited from the Nigeria Community Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme, as the Federal Government continues its separate N50,000 relief grant initiative for vulnerable citizens.

The development highlights efforts to provide financial assistance to low-income households, small businesses and communities struggling with economic hardship, rising living costs and other financial pressures.

FG's cash relief reaches over 17 million Nigerians as N50,000 grant commences. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The World Bank's NG-CARES Task Team Leader, Dr Lire Ersado, disclosed the figures during a technical meeting on the programme's additional financing in Abuja.

World Bank confirms 17.6 million beneficiaries

According to Ersado, NG-CARES, originally introduced to cushion the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has expanded to address other emergencies, including the devastating floods of 2022.

"NG-CARES has reached more than 17.6 million direct beneficiaries across the country," he said.

He explained that the programme assists in social protection, food security, agricultural development, small business support and institutional strengthening.

"The programme's multi-sectoral approach allows states to identify and address their specific needs while promoting collaboration between federal and state governments," Ersado added.

The World Bank official said the next phase would prioritise long-term economic resilience rather than temporary emergency assistance.

Another 8.9 million Nigerians targeted

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, disclosed that additional financing under NG-CARES is expected to reach approximately 8.9 million beneficiaries, including 4.1 million children.

He said the intervention would support about 4.5 million households while improving the identification of vulnerable Nigerians through strengthened social registers.

Verghis identified linking beneficiaries' National Identification Numbers (NIN) to social registers, appointing an independent verification agency and meeting state eligibility requirements as important implementation measures.

"These are critical steps towards accelerating implementation and reducing fraud and financial leakages," he said.

FG continues N50,000 relief payments

Meanwhile, the Federal Government's separate National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is providing N50,000 cash assistance to selected vulnerable Nigerians.

Unlike NG-CARES, NERSI operates through a beneficiary-selection and digital payment arrangement involving approved financial service providers.

The participating providers include OPay, Moniepoint, ALAT, MoMo Payment Service Bank and NairaGram.

Beneficiaries are selected through government-approved identification and social protection records, rather than an open public application process.

Selected recipients are expected to receive official notifications and follow their designated payment providers' instructions to accept the assistance.

Importantly, the government has not announced an open registration portal or application deadline for the grant.

Nigerians are therefore advised to avoid unofficial websites and individuals demanding registration or processing fees.

FG targets food security and livelihoods

FG begins N50,000 relief to Nigerian as World Bank confirms 17 million received cash transfers. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Also speaking, National Fadama Coordination Office programme coordinator Adegoke Austin said the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security would support NG-CARES implementation through its established agricultural structures.

"We are ready to deploy the Fadama programme's institutional structures, experienced personnel and over three decades of technical expertise to support Result Area Two," Austin said.

He explained that the intervention would strengthen agricultural productivity, food supply chains and livelihoods.

Although NG-CARES and NERSI are separate programmes, both reflect ongoing efforts to expand financial support and economic opportunities for vulnerable Nigerians.

What Nigerians should know about FG's N50,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians awaiting payment of the Federal Government's ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant have received clarification on the programme's payment timeline, as questions persist over when beneficiaries must claim their funds.

According to information published about the intervention, the Federal Government has not announced a final deadline for claiming the relief payment.

Source: Legit.ng