The SEC named three individuals linked to Al-Qaida and ISIL following a United Nations Security Council update

Capital market operators have been directed to freeze all funds and assets belonging to the flagged individuals without prior notice

The SEC warned that firms that fail to comply risk fines, suspension of operations or revocation of registration

Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has named three individuals linked to terrorist financing and ordered all capital market operators in the country to freeze any funds, assets or economic resources belonging to them with immediate effect.

The three individuals are Emilie Edwigie Konig (QDi.340), Oumar Diaby (QDi.342) and Peter Cherif (QDi.376).

Nigerian capital market operators to freeze their assets immediately. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Commission published the directive in a circular on Friday, November 13, 2026, following updates to the United Nations Security Council's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list on October 26, 2026.

Who are the three flagged individuals?

Konig was designated for financing, planning, facilitating and supporting activities of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant under the Al-Qaida in Iraq designation.

She was repatriated to France in July 2022 and charged with criminal terrorist conspiracy, with her trial scheduled before the Special Criminal Court of Paris.

Diaby was flagged for financing, facilitating and recruiting for the Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant.

The SEC said he was involved in recruiting several dozen foreign terrorist fighters and continues propaganda and recruitment activities from a camp in northern Syria.

Cherif was linked to Al-Qaida in Iraq and Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. He was convicted of terrorist activities and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Criminal Court of Paris on October 3, 2024.

What capital market firms must now do

Under the directive, all Capital Market Regulated Entities (CMREs) must immediately identify and freeze any assets belonging to the three individuals in their possession, without giving prior notice to the account holders.

Operators are also required to report frozen assets and attempted transactions to the Secretariat of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NigSAC).

They must also file suspicious transaction reports with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) whenever a name match is identified during a financial transaction.

The SEC further directed firms to stop all dealings with the designated individuals, monitor related transactions and report relevant findings to NigSAC.

Nigeria strengthens its terrorist financing controls. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Failure to comply, the Commission warned, would amount to a breach of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, and the Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) Regulations, 2023.

Sanctions for non-compliance include fines, suspension of operations or revocation of registration.

CBN on terrorism financing risk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed terrorism financing risk at the top of its supervisory agenda, marking a significant shift in how the apex bank plans to monitor and regulate financial institutions across the country.

In a statement signed the CBN said it would apply enhanced scrutiny to terrorism financing risk management, transaction monitoring, implementation of targeted financial sanctions, and reporting of suspicious transactions connected to terrorism financing.

The bank said it would continue using a risk-based approach to ensure financial institutions comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.

Source: Legit.ng