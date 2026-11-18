Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller called out the delayed handover of a ₦400 million Abuja mansion promised by real estate billionaire King Ochacho

Ochacho announced the luxury gift during Peller's traditional wedding in August 2026, but three months past his own deadline, no update has come

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some doubting the house will ever be delivered

Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has expressed growing frustration over the status of a ₦400 million mansion promised to him and his wife by real estate businessman King Ochacho.

In a video that began circulating on X on November 17, 2026, Peller noted that construction was still ongoing despite Ochacho having told him the property would be completed the previous month.

Nigerian TikTok star Peller shares latest update on ₦400 million luxury mansion promised to him and wife Jarvis. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

"Me I know say they are still building it because King Ochacho tell me say last month dem go finish it for me, and as this month don almost finish, I no hear anything from him," Peller said.

Peller vs King Ochacho: The Abuja gift that started it all

King Ochacho made the high-profile announcement during Peller's traditional wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis on August 1, 2026, in Lagos.

The property, located in Abuja's Life Camp area near Ochacho's Palace 7 estate, was described by the businessman as a heartfelt gesture from himself and his family.

King Ochacho later clarified the gift had no connection to promoting his son Ice King's music career.

By September, he confirmed work was still ongoing, including finishing touches on the penthouse, and said he intended to furnish the home before handing it over.

A Power of Attorney and related documents had already been passed to Peller.

Peller had previously gone to bat for Ochacho in October, with his lawyer affirming publicly that the gift was legitimate after online sceptics questioned whether it would ever materialise.

Despite that show of confidence, nearly three and a half months after the original announcement, the Abuja mansion's handover date remains unknown.

Watch Peller speak about King Ochacho's mansion gift in the X video below:

Fans weigh in on Peller's concern

When Peller went online to air his concerns, followers had plenty to say.

@omowtff wrote:

"They no go give am the house 😂 he did not keep to his promise of iceking getting a Grammy nomination"

@Slim_1313_ commented:

"Lessons will be learnt successfully , hope say you go still name your pikin after his son ? Congratulations"

@tobennaonya shared:

"Peller should just use diplomacy instead of bringing it online, he should just be reaching out to the man at randoms. The man go everly deliver his promise. It's just time. Things hard ooh"

@Reesemach advised:

"Anything wey rich man promise you wey he no fulfil there in it's entirety, just remove your mind from it and move on."

@EdafeMoses654 pointed out:

"Them promise you house them never give you. You promise him son to top chat and his song will be Grammy nominated you still no deliver too 🤣🤣"

Peller awaits completion of ₦400 million mansion in Abuja months after King Ochacho announces wedding gift. Photo: king_mo_adah/peller089

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe and Peller lose streamer award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creators Carter Efe and Peller missed out on the Best International Streamer Award at the 2026 Streamer Awards after Indian streamer Ashswag emerged winner.

The duo had been nominated alongside other international creators following the unveiling of the shortlist in October.

Ashswag expressed excitement after receiving the award and thanked the audience for recognising his work.

Source: Legit.ng