CBN grants Milestone Global Bank final approval to operate as a regional non-interest bank

The new bank plans to launch in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, offering branch-based and digital services

Milestone’s entry adds competition for Jaiz, TAJBank and other non-interest banks amid CBN capital requirements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s banking industry is set to welcome another player as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) grants final regulatory approval to Milestone Global Bank Limited to operate as a regional non-interest bank.

The development introduces fresh competition for established operators, including Jaiz Bank, TAJBank, Lotus Bank and other financial institutions offering alternative banking services.

More competition as CBN approves a new bank to commence operations in Nigeria. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The approval follows Milestone Global Bank’s compliance with regulatory requirements covering minimum capital, corporate governance and non-interest banking operations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, the bank confirmed that it was finalising arrangements to commence operations, with plans to serve customers through digital platforms and physical branches.

CBN grants final approval to Milestone Global Bank

According to the statement, the regulatory clearance represents a major step towards the bank's entry into Nigeria’s financial services market.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, AbdulFattah Amoo, described the approval as confirmation of the institution's readiness to compete in the industry.

“This approval confirms that Milestone Global Bank is no longer an idea, but a vetted, fully authorised financial institution that has met the CBN’s high standards for capital, governance and non-interest compliance,” Amoo said.

He explained that the institution had established the necessary structures to serve individuals, businesses, corporate organisations and government agencies.

Amoo added that the bank would prioritise ethical financing, efficient service delivery and technology-driven banking solutions.

New bank names locations for operations

Milestone Global Bank disclosed that its initial operations would cover Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, where it plans to establish physical branches.

Customers will also be able to access banking services through digital channels, reducing dependence on traditional banking halls.

The institution intends to deploy technology, data and automation to improve transaction processing, accessibility and customer experience.

“Our vision is to be the preferred ethical financial institution in Africa, combining ethical financial principles with modern banking capabilities, strong governance and a genuine commitment to enabling prosperity,” Amoo stated.

The bank also indicated plans to expand into other parts of Nigeria after commencing operations in its initial locations.

However, it has not announced an official date for opening its doors to customers.

Jaiz, TAJBank face growing competition

Milestone Global Bank's entry is expected to intensify competition in Nigeria's growing non-interest banking segment.

The sector already includes Jaiz Bank, TAJBank, Lotus Bank, The Alternative Bank and Summit Bank.

Unlike conventional commercial banks, non-interest financial institutions operate without charging or paying conventional interest.

Instead, they use financing arrangements involving profit-sharing, leasing, trade and asset-backed transactions.

These services provide alternative financing opportunities for individuals and businesses seeking products structured around non-interest principles.

The addition of another operator could widen customer choices, although its impact will depend on the products, pricing and accessibility of services eventually introduced, Punch reports.

CBN sets capital requirements for banks

The approval comes as Nigerian banks continue adjusting to the CBN's revised minimum capital requirements announced in March 2024.

More competition as Milestone Global Bank is set to commence operations in Nigeria. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

Under the framework, regional non-interest banks must maintain a minimum capital base of N10 billion, while national non-interest banks are required to meet N20 billion.

The requirements are intended to strengthen financial institutions and improve their capacity to withstand economic shocks.

For Milestone Global Bank, the immediate priority remains completing its operational preparations before formally welcoming customers.

Its eventual launch could provide Nigerians with another banking option as competition for deposits, financing opportunities and digital banking customers increases.

CBN issues new customer payment data storage rules

Legit.ng previously reported that CBN has issued fresh guidelines clarifying how commercial banks, fintech companies and other payment service providers must store, process and manage customers' transaction data.

The directive affects financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, OPay, PalmPay and other operators regulated by the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng