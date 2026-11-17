Nigeria's Super Eagles dropped points in Zanzibar after a goalless draw against Tanzania left them second in Group L with seven points from four games

Guinea-Bissau also have seven points but have played one fewer game, putting Nigeria under pressure in their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign

Tolu Arokodare hit the post and Calvin Bassey wasted another chance as Nigeria's attacking problems resurfaced against an organised Tanzania side

Nigeria's Super Eagles have made their route to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations more difficult after playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle's men went into Tuesday's Group L encounter hoping to collect three points and strengthen their position in the qualification race.

Nigeria missed the opportunity to move above Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L standings after playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

However, their inability to convert promising opportunities into goals allowed the hosts to claim a share of the points.

According to BBC Pidgin, the result leaves Nigeria on seven points from four matches, level with Guinea-Bissau, who have played one game fewer.

With two crucial fixtures remaining, the Super Eagles must win their home encounter against Guinea-Bissau and their away trip to Madagascar to strengthen their chances of securing a place at the tournament.

1. Beat Guinea-Bissau at home

Nigeria's biggest challenge could come against Guinea-Bissau, who are competing directly with them for qualification from Group L.

According to the fixtures on CAF's official website, the Super Eagles will host the West African side in their final AFCON 2027 qualifiers fixture on March 28, 2027, making it a crucial opportunity to take control of their qualification campaign.

Guinea-Bissau currently have seven points and a game in hand, meaning Nigeria cannot afford to drop more points against them.

A victory at home would give Chelle's men the needed points to overtake Guinea-Bissau at the top of the group on the final matchday.

Nigeria will also need to make the most of home support and avoid repeating the attacking problems that frustrated them against Tanzania.

2. Secure maximum points away to Madagascar

Before the Guinea-Bissau encounter, the Super Eagles must travel to face Madagascar in their final Group L fixture on March 24, 2027.

Away matches have presented challenges for Nigeria in recent times, and the trip will require discipline, concentration and better finishing.

The Super Eagles cannot approach the encounter assuming they will collect three points simply because of their reputation.

Madagascar will be determined to make life difficult for Chelle's team, particularly on home soil.

Nigeria must therefore remain organised, take their chances and avoid giving their opponents opportunities to cause an upset.

Winning away from home would be an important statement and could prove decisive in determining their final position in the group.

3. Improve their finishing before the decisive fixtures

Nigeria's performance against Tanzania exposed a problem Chelle must address before the remaining matches.

The Super Eagles created opportunities but failed to convert them.

Tolu Arokodare struck the post in the 33rd minute after receiving a pass from Moses Usor, while Calvin Bassey missed another promising opening shortly afterwards.

Even the introduction of Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams could not produce a goal.

Chelle must improve the team's attacking coordination and ensure his forwards are more clinical. Nigeria cannot afford to waste similar opportunities against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

Nigeria's goalless draw in Zanzibar has increased the importance of their final two qualifying fixtures.

Victories against Guinea-Bissau at home and Madagascar away would give the Super Eagles a strong chance of finishing their campaign in a qualifying position.

Nigeria suffers blow vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s goalless draw with Tanzania and what the result means for the Super Eagles’ 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Nigeria remain level on seven points with Guinea-Bissau, who have a game in hand. With the group leaders able to pull clear, the Super Eagles’ missed chances in Zanzibar could prove costly.

Source: Legit.ng