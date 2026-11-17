Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifier at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday

The Super Eagles hit the post in the 33rd minute and missed another chance six minutes later as Nigeria struggled to break down the hosts

Nigeria remain second in Group L on seven points, with Guinea-Bissau holding the same tally but with a game in hand

Nigeria failed to take advantage of a crucial opportunity to consolidate their position in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L, settling for a goalless draw against Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, November 17.

The Super Eagles entered the match knowing a win would lift them to nine points and pile pressure on the group leaders.

Nigeria missed the opportunity to move above Guinea-Bissau in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L standings after playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite controlling large spells of possession, Nigeria could not convert their dominance into goals against a disciplined Tanzanian side as the game ended goalless, as seen on the Super Eagles' official X page.

Nigeria's missed chances prove costly

Nigeria's clearest opening came in the 33rd minute when Moses Usor found Tolu Arokodare with a well-weighted pass, but the striker's close-range shot rattled the post.

Calvin Bassey also had a chance five minutes later but fired over the crossbar.

Tanzania were themselves unfortunate in the 42nd minute, with their own effort striking the woodwork at the other end.

Coach Eric Chelle made changes in the 61st minute, bringing on Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams to replace Taiwo Awoniyi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in search of a breakthrough.

Alhassan Yusuf and Tochukwu Nnadi then came on for Moses Usor and Wilfred Ndidi in the 73rd minute as Chelle shuffled his options further.

Despite the double round of substitutions, Nigeria could not find a way through, and Tanzania held firm to earn a point.

Where Nigeria stand in Group L

The draw leaves Nigeria on seven points from four matches, sitting second in Group L.

Guinea-Bissau lead the standings with the same number of points but have played one game fewer and hold a superior goal difference, meaning the West African side have a match in hand over the Super Eagles.

Guinea-Bissau were scheduled to face Madagascar later on Tuesday, a result that could further shape the group's complexion.

A win for Guinea-Bissau would put clear daylight between them and Nigeria at the top of the table, making Nigeria's remaining qualifying games even more critical.

Tanzania's position as AFCON co-hosts

Tanzania's point was largely academic in terms of qualification, as the East African nation have already secured their place at the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts of the tournament.

The draw was nonetheless a significant result for them against one of the continent's historically stronger footballing nations.

Nigeria will need to sharpen their finishing and pick up maximum points in their remaining qualifying fixtures to ensure they secure automatic qualification and avoid any late-stage uncertainty in Group L.

NFF releases statement before Tanzania clash

Legit.ng previously reported about the NFF’s warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Nigeria carry a 3-1 first-leg lead, but Tanzania have home advantage and will be eager to respond. The Super Eagles, who have never lost to Tanzania in 14 meetings, must avoid complacency to keep their qualification hopes on track.

Source: Legit.ng