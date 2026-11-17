CBN allows banks and fintechs to use cloud providers, but requires Nigerian control over regulated payment data

Localisation rules cover transaction records, backups and disaster-recovery systems, with institutions accountable for vendor compliance

Financial institutions must meet the CBN’s data localisation requirements by January 1, 2027, with no automatic extensions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued fresh guidelines clarifying how commercial banks, fintech companies and other payment service providers must store, process and manage customers' transaction data.

The directive affects financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, OPay, PalmPay and other operators regulated by the apex bank.

Nigerian banks and fintechs get a new deadline on payment storage data. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

Under the updated requirements, institutions may engage third-party technology providers, including cloud computing companies, payment processors and infrastructure firms, provided they comply with Nigeria's data localisation rules.

However, the CBN warned that outsourcing technology services does not transfer regulatory responsibility to external providers.

CBN sets conditions for outsourcing

In an updated frequently asked questions document accompanying its data localisation circular, the CBN explained that financial institutions could continue using external technology companies under strict regulatory conditions.

The regulator said such arrangements must guarantee Nigerian control over payment transaction data throughout its lifecycle.

It stated that third-party remote support, including troubleshooting, cybersecurity monitoring, technical maintenance and incident response, requires regulatory approval.

According to the CBN, institutions must demonstrate that remote access does not result in unauthorised offshore storage, replication, migration or transmission of regulated payment data.

The apex bank also directed institutions to maintain effective monitoring systems, access restrictions, audit trails and cybersecurity safeguards.

CBN permits cloud storage under conditions

The regulator clarified that banks and fintech companies are not required to develop or operate their entire technology infrastructure independently.

It said:

"Public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, community cloud and multi-cloud models may be used, provided they meet the localisation, cybersecurity, resilience, auditability and regulatory-access requirements in the circular."

This allows financial institutions to retain specialist technology providers while ensuring regulated payment data remains stored and managed within Nigeria.

However, the CBN stressed that licensed institutions remain fully accountable for compliance, regardless of their contractual arrangements with technology vendors.

Payment records covered by new rules

The directive extends beyond customers' primary transaction records.

According to the CBN, regulated payment data includes transaction amounts, dates, payment references, account details, wallet identifiers, settlement records and beneficiary information.

It also covers transaction logs, fraud-monitoring information, audit trails, backup repositories, archived records and disaster-recovery systems.

Consequently, financial institutions cannot claim compliance simply because their primary databases are hosted locally.

Backup systems, replicated databases and disaster-recovery infrastructure containing regulated payment data must also remain within Nigeria.

The CBN further requires institutions to maintain comprehensive vendor agreements, data-flow documentation, access-control records and evidence of regulatory compliance.

CBN maintains January 2027 deadline

The apex bank reaffirmed that the compliance deadline remains January 1, 2027, with no automatic extension or exemption for existing technology arrangements.

Banks and fintech companies operating offshore infrastructure or long-term cloud contracts must therefore ensure their systems meet the requirements before the deadline.

CBN rolls out new rule to banks and fintechs on payment storage data. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

The directive places greater responsibility on financial institutions to monitor technology vendors, strengthen cybersecurity controls and demonstrate compliance during regulatory inspections.

For Nigerian payment users, the policy is intended to strengthen oversight, protect sensitive transaction information and ensure payment data remains subject to Nigerian regulatory authority.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks recorded mixed movements in average savings deposit interest rates between January and October, with most lenders reporting lower rates in October.

A comparison of the figures shows that 21 of the 25 banks with October data recorded lower rates than their January figures, while Stanbic IBTC recorded a significant increase.

Source: Legit.ng