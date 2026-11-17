Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle spoke frankly about Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualification chances after a goalless draw in Zanzibar

Nigeria now depends on the result of the Guinea-Bissau vs Madagascar match to know exactly where they stand in the group

Chelle confirmed Nigeria must win both remaining games in March 2027, but said the situation could still worsen depending on Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has openly admitted that Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are under serious threat after his side drew 0-0 with Tanzania's Taifa Stars in Zanzibar.

Nigeria needed a victory to firm up their qualifying position, but a game in which the Super Eagles created several chances ended without a goal.

Eric Chelle makes honest admission after Nigeria's draw vs Tanzania. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

The result leaves Nigeria's fate partly in the hands of other teams ahead of the Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau clash in Bissau.

Chelle makes honest admission

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Chelle was direct about the situation, which the Super Eagles have found themselves.

"We are in trouble, we are in trouble because if they win, we have to score many goals at home, we have to win in Madagascar," he said via Pooja, referring to the upcoming fixture between Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

"We have to wait until Guinea-Bissau plays to understand our position, this is why we are in trouble. If they win, we have to win the remaining two games and after both games we'd still be in the same situation."

The coach did not hide his frustration but acknowledged that poor finishing was a factor on the night.

"But it is football, sometimes you cannot score and we see a lot of situations like this, we had a lot of chances to score," Chelle added.

Should Guinea-Bissau beat Madagascar, Nigeria's path to AFCON 2027 becomes even narrower. Chelle made clear that the Eagles would still need maximum points from their final two matches regardless of that result.

"Like I said, we are in trouble and have to see the game between Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, and after that we'd think about our next game," he said.

Nigeria's remaining qualifiers are scheduled for the March 2027 international window. The

Super Eagles will face Madagascar away from home before hosting Guinea-Bissau in what could be a decisive final group match.

CAF releases statement on Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a statement after the Super Eagles played a disappointing draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

CAF acknowledged that the Super Eagles have a difficult task at hand, and must now win their remaining matches during the next matchdays.

Source: Legit.ng