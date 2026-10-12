Victor Osimhen turned heads at Galatasaray's Florya Oktay Metin training ground by arriving in a black Ferrari 296 GTB worth about ₦800 million

The Super Eagles forward had been spotted driving a similar car in Nigeria three weeks earlier after landing on a private jet during the international break

Osimhen's return to fitness comes at a critical time for Galatasaray, who struggled without him before their UEFA Champions League tie against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen has made no secret of his affinity for premium cars and an upscale lifestyle, and the training ground arrival only reinforced that image.

The striker pulled up to Galatasaray's Florya Oktay Metin training facilities in Istanbul behind the wheel of a black Ferrari 296 GTB, drawing attention ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray training ahead of Barcelona clash. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu.

Source: Getty Images

The luxury sports car carries a price tag of roughly 50 million Turkish Lira, equivalent to about ₦800 million. For Osimhen, whose annual salary exceeds ₦30 billion, the purchase represents a fraction of his earnings.

This is not the first time the Nigerian international has been seen in the vehicle. Three weeks before his Istanbul appearance, Osimhen was photographed driving what appeared to be the same Ferrari in Nigeria, colour red, having touched down on a private jet during the international break.

Osimhen’s timely return for Galatasaray

Beyond the spectacle off the pitch, Osimhen's fitness matters greatly to the Turkish giants right now.

The Super Eagles striker came off the bench at the weekend in Galatasaray's match against Kasimpasa and contributed an assist, signalling his readiness after a spell on the sidelines.

His absence proved costly for the Lions, who lost two matches and managed only one win without him in the squad. With Barcelona next up in the Champions League, the timing of his return could not be more welcome for the club.

Osimhen is expected to start against the Spanish side, and his combination of pace, physicality, and finishing will be central to Galatasaray's chances of causing an upset on the European stage.

Osimhen sends message to Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to Barcelona ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The Super Eagles forward admitted that he is excited to face the Spanish champions, but he and his teammates will be ready for the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng