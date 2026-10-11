Victor Osimhen returned from injury during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Kasimpasa, coming off the bench to grab an assist

Galatasaray are targeting a full return for the Nigerian striker ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona

Osimhen opened up on what it will take for Galatasaray to compete against one of the world's top sides

Victor Osimhen has declared himself ready for the challenge of facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, describing the upcoming group stage fixture as a match that fills him with both excitement and purpose.

The Nigeria international featured in Galatasaray's 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa, his first appearance in over a month after an injury sustained during the club's win over Istanbul Basaksehir kept him on the sidelines.

Victor Osimhen admits excitement ahead of Barcelona clash. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen came off the bench in that win, immediately making his presence felt by contributing to two of the three goals, including an assist for Mario Lemina.

Osimhen sends message to Barcelona

The Super Eagles forward made clear his respect for Barcelona while insisting Galatasaray will approach the match with full confidence.

"The Barcelona match will be a tough game, but to be honest, like my teammates, I'm really excited for this match because I know Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world and currently the best team in the world," Osimhen told HT Spor.

He outlined what he believes will be key to causing problems for the Spanish giants, pointing to pressing and discipline as critical factors.

"When you're playing against a team with such high-quality players, you have to play with both excitement and seriousness, you need to apply pressure in the forward areas. They possess the ball a lot, so in a match like this, you need to show some resilience."

Osimhen also stressed that the team would accept whatever outcome follows, saying:

"We're ready, and whatever the result may be from that match, we'll face it head-on. Playing against Barcelona at Rams Park will be magnificent."

Galatasaray wasted no time in turning their attention to the Champions League fixture, beginning preparations at their Florya Oktay Metin training facilities in Istanbul ahead of the matchday two clash.

The club are hoping Osimhen will be fit enough to start against Barcelona, with his cameo appearance against Kasimpasa suggesting he is close to full fitness after his injury layoff.

Hansi Flick praises Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Hansi Flick praised Victor Osimhen ahead of Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Barcelona manager singled out Osimhen as a fantastic striker and also mentioned that his team will compete against thousands of Galatasaray fans in the stadium.

Source: Legit.ng