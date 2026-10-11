Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised Victor Osimhen after his side beat Getafe 3-0 in their last game before the UEFA Champions League clash

Flick warned that the Galatasaray fixture would be demanding, citing both Osimhen's quality and the atmosphere at the Turkish club's stadium

Osimhen returned from injury against Kasimpasa, playing 18 minutes and registering an assist and is expected to lead the attack against Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has described Victor Osimhen as a "fantastic striker" and warned his players that Tuesday's UEFA Champions League group stage match against Galatasaray will be a serious test.

Flick made the remarks after Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Getafe, which preceded the Champions League fixture against the Turkish champions.

Victor Osimhen set to return to full action against Barcelona. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray also won their last domestic game, beating Kasimpasa 3-1, with Osimhen returning from injury to play a supporting role off the bench before the anticipated European contest.

Flick praises Victor Osimhen

The Barcelona boss was direct in his assessment of what his side faces, pointing to the Nigerian forward and the Turkish club's home environment as key challenges.

“We'll be playing against Galatasaray on Tuesday. We'll be playing in the world's loudest stadium. We need to prepare for that. This is the Champions League, it's different. Every team in the Champions League is very good,” Flick said via Fotomac.

“Galatasaray have a fantastic striker like Osimhen, they really have a great squad. We need to be ready for this match. We must play our best football against Galatasaray.”

Galatasaray moved quickly into match preparation mode, beginning sessions at the Florya Oktay Metin facilities in Istanbul following their domestic win.

The Super Eagles forward had been sidelined after picking up an injury during a match against Istanbul Basaksehir in September.

His return against Kasimpasa lasted only 18 minutes, though he managed to register an assist, suggesting he is building back towards full fitness ahead of what is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile club matches of his career to date.

Osimhen is expected to lead Galatasaray's attack against Barcelona as he continues his recovery, a prospect that has clearly caught the attention of one of Europe's most decorated coaching minds.

Why Osimhen started on the bench

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu explained why Victor Osimhen came on as a substitute against Kasimpasa.

Saraloglu, who was standing in for his suspended boss Okan Buruk, claimed that the team are trying to protect the striker who just returned from injury.

Source: Legit.ng