Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returned to partial training after weeks out with an adductor muscle injury, boosting Galatasaray ahead of their Champions League tie

Osimhen visited the barbershop days before the Barcelona clash, with a video of his new trim going viral online

The Nigerian forward spoke about the upcoming fixture after coming off the bench to register an assist in Galatasaray's 3-1 league win over Kasimpasa

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is set to turn heads both on and off the pitch when Galatasaray host Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen, who has been sidelined for several weeks with an adductor muscle injury, returned to partial training with the squad this week, lifting the mood inside the Turkish club ahead of one of their most anticipated European nights in recent memory.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will wear a new haircut when Galatasaray and Barcelona clash in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, his recovery is considered a major boost as Galatasaray prepare to take on what their own striker has described as the best team in the world.

Osimhen gets trimmed before UCL clash

Beyond his fitness return, Osimhen also made a trip to the barbershop in the days leading up to the fixture.

A video posted on X by Pooja of the Nigerian forward getting a fresh cut went viral on social media, with fans taking notice of the new look he plans to sport for the Barcelona clash.

The Nigerian striker played a part in Galatasaray's 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday evening, coming on as a substitute and contributing an assist on his first appearance back from injury.

That win gave the club a final opportunity to assess where the squad stood before shifting full attention to Tuesday's European showdown.

Osimhen hails Barcelona before UCL clash

Speaking after the Kasimpasa match, Osimhen gave a candid assessment of what lies ahead. He acknowledged that Galatasaray face a serious test but said the entire squad is looking forward to the occasion.

"The Barcelona match will be a tough game, but to be honest, like my teammates, I'm also very excited for this match because I know Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world and currently the best team in the world," he said, as quoted by HT Spor.

"Playing against Barcelona at Rams Park will be magnificent," Osimhen added.

It will be the first time Osimhen faces Barcelona in the Champions League since joining Galatasaray.

The two clubs have not met since March 17, 2022, when they clashed in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Galatasaray lost 2-1 at home in the second leg after a goalless draw at Camp Nou in the first leg.

The historical record between the two sides does not favour the Turkish club.

Across 10 meetings, Barcelona have won six, with Galatasaray claiming just one victory and three matches ending in draws.

The last encounter between them finished 2-1 to Barcelona.

Galatasaray's European campaign this season has not started smoothly.

They fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in their opening Champions League match, making Tuesday's home fixture against Barcelona a critical one if they are to stay competitive in the group.

Galatasaray make Osimhen decision ahead of Barcelona clash

Legit.ng previously reported about about Osimhen’s return from injury and his impact in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win over Kasimpasa.

The striker helped set up two goals in just 18 minutes, despite coming on as a substitute. Now, Galatasaray are counting on his return as they prepare to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng