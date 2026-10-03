AC Milan star Zachary Athekame became cap-tied to Switzerland after featuring in their 3-0 win over North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League

Nigeria had hoped to convince the Geneva-born right-back, who is eligible through his Nigerian father, to represent the Super Eagles

Athekame's senior debut was impressive as he provided assists for both of Zeki Amdouni's goals in Switzerland's victory

The Super Eagles have lost the race to convince AC Milan defender Zachary Athekame to play for Nigeria after the 21-year-old became permanently tied to Switzerland following his senior international debut.

Athekame, currently on loan at French club Lyon, played for Switzerland in their 3-0 UEFA Nations League victory over North Macedonia, ending any possibility of him switching allegiance to Nigeria.

AC Milan star Zachary Athekame will no longer play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after being cap-tied by Switzerland. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had been monitoring the Geneva-born right-back, who qualifies for Nigeria through his father, but his appearance in that match sealed his international future with the Swiss.

Swiss manager Murat Yakin handed Athekame his senior debut after the youngster caught attention with a strong start to his club season, scoring two goals and registering two assists in five Ligue 1 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The selection was an elevation from the youth ranks, where Athekame had already earned 17 caps for Switzerland's U21 side.

He had also been an unused substitute during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in October 2025.

Athekame shines on Swiss debut

His introduction to senior international football was nothing short of impressive.

As seen on Flashscore, Athekame provided the cut-back from which Zeki Amdouni swept home Switzerland's second goal just before half-time, and he also contributed to Amdouni's third, helping the Burnley forward finish the night with two goals.

Amdouni came close to a hat-trick but was denied by goalkeeper Dimitrievski from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining.

The result kept Switzerland unbeaten in eight consecutive away internationals and sent them to the top of Group B1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Nigeria's failed pursuit of dual-eligible players

Athekame's cap-tying is the latest in a series of disappointments for the NFF in its efforts to recruit players with Nigerian heritage who are based in Europe.

The federation also failed to secure commitments from former Inter Milan centre-back Manuel Akanji, Leeds United forward Noah Okafor, Venezia midfielder Simon Sohm, Young Boys defender Isaac Schmidt, and Strasbourg's Eseosa Aigbogun.

Each of those players either committed to or remained with their respective European nations, leaving the Super Eagles without several players who could have strengthened the squad ahead of future competitions.

Nigeria, a three-time African champion, continues to face stiff competition from European nations for players of Nigerian descent who grew up abroad and developed through youth football systems on the continent.

Nigeria-eligible star regrets picking Switzerland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Leeds United forward Noah Okafor’s decision to stop playing for Switzerland under manager Murat Yakin, citing a breakdown in trust.

The Igbo-descended striker had chosen Switzerland over Nigeria and earned 26 caps since 2019. Now, after saying commitments were not kept, he has the backing of Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Source: Legit.ng