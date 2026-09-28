Victor Osimhen touched down in Lagos on a private jet on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, weeks after pulling out of the Super Eagles squad with a groin injury

The Galatasaray striker reportedly spends between ₦60.75 million and ₦81 million on private jet charters for each Istanbul-to-Lagos trip

Osimhen opened up about why he keeps returning to Nigeria during his breaks, revealing how he views the country compared to a major global city

Victor Osimhen arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, via private jet, despite having withdrawn from Nigeria's Super Eagles squad for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches due to a groin injury suffered against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Galatasaray striker had originally been included in coach Eric Chelle's 24-man selection but was ruled out before the fixtures.

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen boarding a private jet before a trip. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Source: Instagram

The 2023 CAF Men's Player of the Year winner was spotted in the stands as Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026, with the team then travelling to face Guinea-Bissau two days later.

Osimhen made the trip home alongside Junior Olaitan, the Benin international who currently plays for Besiktas in Turkey.

Footage from the arrival showed the 27-year-old stepping off the jet and climbing into a red Ferrari 296GTB sports car.

How much Osimhen reportedly pay to fly home

This is not the first time the former Napoli forward has chartered a private jet for the Lagos-Istanbul route.

Reports suggest Osimhen typically uses a Cessna Citation Latitude for the roughly 4,600-kilometre journey, which takes about six and a half hours.

According to Networth Area, charter costs for that route range between $45,000 and $60,000, equivalent to around ₦60.75 million to ₦81 million, covering fuel, crew wages, landing fees, and aircraft positioning.

His preference for private travel comes down to schedule and convenience, as commercial flights involve long check-in queues, the risk of delays, and limited routing options.

A chartered jet allows Osimhen to fly directly, on his own timetable, and make the most of tight windows between matches.

Speaking during a livestream with Nigerian content creator Carter Efe, Osimhen explained his attachment to home.

"I love my country. I grew up in Lagos, and after every season I always come back to have fun. The people are amazing, it's always an honour to be in Nigeria, especially Lagos. I really love it here. Lagos is my Miami."

How much footballers generally pay for private jets?

Osimhen's spending reflects a wider pattern among top-earning footballers who regularly charter jets.

Charter rates vary significantly depending on the aircraft and distance, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 per flight for mid-range jets, Menkor Aviation reports.

Players who prefer to own their aircraft outright face a different cost structure altogether: a mid-range private jet such as a Cessna Citation can cost between $15 million and $20 million upfront, with annual maintenance, fuel, and crew expenses adding a further $1 million to $2 million on top of that.

For footballers with packed fixture schedules and limited rest days, the ability to skip commercial airport processes and fly direct to smaller airports makes private aviation an increasingly common choice, regardless of the price tag.

Osimhen lands in Lagos in a private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s arrival in Lagos on a private jet, days after withdrawing from Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers squad.

But it was what happened after he landed that caught attention: Osimhen stepped off the jet and into a red Ferrari 296GTB.

Source: Legit.ng