Chioma and family members secretly organised a surprise birthday dinner for Davido, catching the Afrobeats star completely off guard

Videos from the November 23 gathering showed Davido's emotional reaction as friends, 30BG crew members, and relatives filled the venue

The dinner was part of wider 34th birthday celebrations that began earlier with a surprise cake on a private jet

Davido had absolutely no idea what was waiting for him. The Nigerian Afrobeats star walked into a birthday dinner, not knowing that his wife Chioma, alongside family and close friends, had carefully arranged the whole affair in his honour.

Videos shared across X and Instagram on November 23 captured the precise moment he stepped into the venue and registered pure disbelief, his face shifting from confusion to wide smiles as the reality of the gathering sank in.

Davido reacts as he walks into surprise birthday celebration organised by wife Chioma and relatives. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Footage from the evening shows Davido arriving with Chioma as guests stood waiting inside, phones already raised to capture the moment.

He made his way through warm embraces and greetings before settling at the dinner table with Chioma by his side.

The room was filled with familiar faces, including members of his 30BG crew, Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin, as well as his sisters and cousins. Laughter, conversation, and shared meals set the tone for the night.

One of the more touching moments of the evening came when Davido's elder sister, Coco Adeleke, offered a prayer over him, describing him as a blessed child.

The dinner was part of a broader wave of birthday celebrations marking Davido's 34th on November 21. Earlier that day, Chioma and his team had already surprised him with a cake and birthday song aboard a private jet.

She also published a heartfelt public tribute, calling Davido her "forever home" and sharing photographs from her pregnancy days.

Davido responded affectionately, referring to her as his partner and declaring their bond unbreakable.

Watch the Moment Davido walks into the surprise birthday dinner in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Davido's surprise moment

Fans who watched the dinner clips online were quick to share their thoughts. Here is what some of them had to say:

@bless_indeed89 wrote:

"He's always so happy"

@officialfreenigeria commented:

"Happy birthday Oriade 001 ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏"

@ginisfavoured said:

"Very happy somebody 😍😍😍😍he grew up with so much love"

@juxay4eva wrote:

"Davido deserve all the love. Nice dude. Long life and good health are my prayers for you, Davido. 🍰🎂🎁🍰🎂🎁🍰🎂"

@iam_tsoya commented:

"Baddest deserves all the love in the world. Man has given his all to all ❤️"

@fimies_dessertsville reacted:

"Sooooo wholesome 😍🔥🔥🔥"

@fwe_palace wrote:

"He deserves all the surprises and love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😁"

Davido gets an unexpected welcome as he walks into birthday dinner with Chioma and family members waiting. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma sparked reactions after making a series of prophecies concerning Nigerian music star Davido during a church service on November 19, 2026.

The cleric predicted that the singer would receive a Grammy Award in 2027, while also issuing a grave warning about potential threats to his life and urging congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma also disclosed a personal connection with the award-winning musician, recalling how Davido gifted him a phone when he was still a young disc jockey (DJ).

Source: Legit.ng