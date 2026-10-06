Eric Chelle Gives Reason Osimhen, Lookman Are Absent From Super Eagles Squad to Face Russia
- Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle confirmed that several European clubs refused to release their players for the Super Eagles' friendly against Russia
- Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and several other first-choice players will miss the game in Novgorod
- Chelle named a number of uncapped players in the squad after key absences left Nigeria with only 16 outfield players available
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Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle will take a significantly weakened Super Eagles side into Tuesday's friendly against Russia, with the match scheduled for 5 PM at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod on October 6.
The NFF confirmed that Chelle has been dealing with a combination of injury setbacks and resistance from European clubs unwilling to release their players for the trip, leaving him with a heavily depleted squad for the fixture.
Victor Osimhen remains sidelined through injury, while Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi were all absent from the squad announced last month.
Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tolu Arokodare and Semi Ajayi are the other notable senior absentees
Chelle explains squad challenges
Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Nizhny Novgorod, Chelle addressed the difficulties he faced in assembling a competitive group.
“Given the current situation, clubs are reluctant to send their players here. Because of this, we've brought in a number of very young players,” he told reporters via ANS.
Despite the thin resources at his disposal, the coach called on the available players to rise to the occasion.
“But this squad has the opportunity to show what it's made of against a good team like Russia. Tomorrow, the team will be competing for our colours,” Chelle added.
The game is the Super Eagles' final fixture of the current international window before the team reconvenes for the double-header against Tanzania in the AFCON 2027 qualifier in November.
Where to watch Russia vs Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Russia vs Nigeria in an international friendly match in the Super Eagles’ final game of the international break.
There are a limited number of platforms with broadcasting rights, particularly for Nigerians, with the hosts having four TV stations and streaming platforms to watch.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.