Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle confirmed that several European clubs refused to release their players for the Super Eagles' friendly against Russia

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and several other first-choice players will miss the game in Novgorod

Chelle named a number of uncapped players in the squad after key absences left Nigeria with only 16 outfield players available

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle will take a significantly weakened Super Eagles side into Tuesday's friendly against Russia, with the match scheduled for 5 PM at the Sovcombank Arena in Nizhny Novgorod on October 6.

The NFF confirmed that Chelle has been dealing with a combination of injury setbacks and resistance from European clubs unwilling to release their players for the trip, leaving him with a heavily depleted squad for the fixture.

Eric Chelle explains reason for notable absentees in Super Eagles squad. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen remains sidelined through injury, while Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi were all absent from the squad announced last month.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tolu Arokodare and Semi Ajayi are the other notable senior absentees

Chelle explains squad challenges

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Nizhny Novgorod, Chelle addressed the difficulties he faced in assembling a competitive group.

“Given the current situation, clubs are reluctant to send their players here. Because of this, we've brought in a number of very young players,” he told reporters via ANS.

Despite the thin resources at his disposal, the coach called on the available players to rise to the occasion.

“But this squad has the opportunity to show what it's made of against a good team like Russia. Tomorrow, the team will be competing for our colours,” Chelle added.

The game is the Super Eagles' final fixture of the current international window before the team reconvenes for the double-header against Tanzania in the AFCON 2027 qualifier in November.

Where to watch Russia vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Russia vs Nigeria in an international friendly match in the Super Eagles’ final game of the international break.

There are a limited number of platforms with broadcasting rights, particularly for Nigerians, with the hosts having four TV stations and streaming platforms to watch.

Source: Legit.ng