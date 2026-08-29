Victor Osimhen scored from the penalty spot as Galatasaray edged Göztepe 3-2 at RAMS Park on Saturday, August 29

The Nigerian striker has now netted five goals in just three Super Lig games this season for the Yellow and Reds

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk praised Osimhen after the win and spoke about what has changed in the striker's game

Victor Osimhen scored and set up another goal as Galatasaray came from behind to beat Goztepe 3-2 at RAMS Park on Saturday, August 29, lifting the Istanbul club to the top of the Turkish Super Lig after three matches.

Goztepe drew first blood when Novatus Miroshi put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, leaving Galatasaray to chase the game from the opening quarter of the match.

Victor Osimhen scored in Galatasaray’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Goztepe at RAMS Park on Saturday night. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Colombian defender Davinson Sánchez levelled matters in the 33rd minute before Gabriel Sara gave the hosts their first lead of the night just before the hour mark, with Osimhen credited with the assist.

As seen on Livescores, the 27-year-old Nigerian forward then stepped up to convert from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute to make it 3-1 for the reigning champions.

Goztepe pulled one back through Juan two minutes later to set up a tense finish, and Osimhen thought he had wrapped things up with a powerful header in the 83rd minute, only for the effort to be chalked off for offside.

Galatasaray coach reacts after Osimhen's winner

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk was measured but satisfied in his assessment of the win, acknowledging that Goztepe posed problems throughout the contest.

"I think playing against Göztepe is definitely not easy. You know, they're a team that plays very directly. They don't have much passing organisation, but they rely on direct, long balls; second balls, throw-ins, corners... In fact, we conceded a goal from a corner today. So playing against Göztepe is not easy," Buruk told Galatasaray's official website.

The Turkish coach reserved specific praise for Osimhen, pointing to an improvement in the striker's involvement and positioning compared to earlier performances.

"Osimhen is getting the ball more often this time, he's getting into more positions in the penalty area, and there's a Galatasaray team that's creating more chances," Buruk added.

The result against Goztepe pushed Galatasaray to seven points from their first three Super Lig outings, placing them at the summit of the league table at this early stage of the season.

Osimhen's tally now stands at five goals in those three league games, a return that underlines the impact he has had on the side since the campaign began.

The Nigerian forward appears to have hit the ground running as the club looks to mount a serious title challenge in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray says Osimhen not for sale

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the latest updates on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's transfer situation, focusing on comments from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As whispers of a potential move to Arsenal continued to swirl, Romano emphatically declared that Osimhen is considered unsellable by Galatasaray, where he has quickly become a central figure and is thriving in form.

Source: Legit.ng