Kelechi Iheanacho returned to Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for the friendly against Russia after months away from the team

The Bursaspor forward said his love for Nigerian football, not outside pressure, drives his commitment to the national team

Iheanacho is among the most experienced players available after several senior regulars withdrew from the squad

Kelechi Iheanacho has stated that his commitment to the Super Eagles goes beyond appearances, saying he will honour every call-up for as long as he is Nigerian and a coach wants him involved.

The 28-year-old Bursaspor forward was named in Eric Chelle's squad for an international friendly against Russia, ending a 16-year absence.

Kelechi Iheanacho during Nigeria's Unity Cup win over Jamaica in 2025. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, his last national team outing was during the May-June international break, when he featured in the Unity Cup against Jamaica. His inclusion followed a strong start to the 2025/26 season with his Turkish club.

Iheanacho affirms commitment to Super Eagles

Speaking to Super Eagles media ahead of the fixture, Iheanacho traced his national team roots back well over a decade.

"I have been in the Super Eagles, even in the national team in general, for a long time, starting from the U13 to U15 to U17 and all the rest of them, the Super Eagles," he said.

"So I have been very long here and I am not coming to the national team because of anybody or anything. It's because of the love and passion I have for the game."

Iheanacho was firm that no external opinion would affect his willingness to represent Nigeria, saying a call-up from the coach is all the motivation he needs.

"It's the dream of everyone to play for the Super Eagles as long as you're Nigerian. I have been living that dream for a long time to play in the national team from a junior level up to here," he said.

"Even if it's 5-a-side Eagles are playing or I'm invited to the U15s, I'll play because of my passion. I don't care what anybody says. As long as the coach gave me a call-up, I will play, so it's a thing of joy and I am loving it."

He added that he was looking forward to the game:

"I'm really happy to be here and I will enjoy it with the boys and hopefully we will have a very lovely outing on Tuesday."

Known among his teammates as "Senior Man," Iheanacho will carry an elder-statesman role in a squad that leans heavily on under-23 players.

A number of more experienced names pulled out ahead of the Russia game, leaving Iheanacho as one of the senior figures Chelle can call on for the fixture.

Where to watch Russia vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Russia vs Nigeria in an international friendly match in the Super Eagles’ final game of the international break.

There is a limited platform with broadcasting rights, particularly for Nigerians, with the hosts having four TV stations and streaming platforms to watch.

Source: Legit.ng