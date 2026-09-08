Nigeria and Russia will meet in an international friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

The match comes just one week after Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau in Bissau on September 29

The two countries last met in June 2025, when the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with Russia in Moscow

Nigeria and Russia will face each other again in an international friendly at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The two nations last squared off in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on June 6, 2025, finishing level at 1-1. Defender Semi Ajayi turned the ball into his own net to hand Russia the lead in the first half, before Tolu Arokodare brought Nigeria level after the break, as noted by NFF.

Super Eagles to play Russia in international friendly in October. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

That Moscow encounter came shortly after the Super Eagles retained the Afro-Caribbean Unity Cup Football Tournament trophy in London.

This match will be played at the 44,000-capacity Nizhny Novgorod Stadium will host its second Russia match, as confirmed by Vanguard.

Super Eagles set for 3-game run

The Russia friendly falls at a particularly hectic point in Nigeria's football calendar after FIFA collapsed the September and October international breaks into a three-week window.

Nigeria's AFCON qualification campaign actually gets under way four days before that, on September 25, when they host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before facing Guinea Bissau four days later.

Onuachu joins Super Eagles injury list

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Onuachu joined Victor Osimhen as one of the Super Eagles stars who are doubtful for the next international break.

Osimhen injured his groin muscle during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir, while Onuachu got injured in Trabzonspor’s win.

Source: Legit.ng