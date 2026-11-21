Pew Research Centre published two reports on November 18, 2026, projecting major shifts in the global Muslim and Christian populations by 2070

Muslims are projected to grow 80% between 2020 and 2070, making them the world's fastest-growing religious group ahead of all others

Nigeria ranked fifth globally for Muslim population in 2020 and is forecast to climb to third place by 2070 with 282 million followers

Nigeria is on course to become the country with the third-largest Muslim population in the world by 2070, according to projections published by the Pew Research Centre on November 18, 2026.

The findings appeared across two separate reports examining how the global Christian and Muslim populations are expected to change between 2020 and 2070. Both reports pointed to major shifts in the geographical spread of the world's two biggest religions.

Nigeria is projected to have the world's third-largest Muslim population by 2070, according to a new Pew Research Centre report. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu

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Muslims Set to Become the World's Largest Religious Group

Pew projected that the global Muslim population would grow by 80 per cent over the 50-year period, compared with just 11 per cent growth among the non-Muslim population. That pace would make Muslims the world's largest religious group by 2035, surpassing Christians for the first time.

"Muslims are the world's fastest-growing religious group — a trend that's expected to continue in the coming decades," the report on the future of the global Muslim population said.

Christianity, by contrast, is expected to hold a relatively stable share of the global population, though Pew noted significant changes are coming in where most of the world's Christians will live.

Nigeria's Projected Rise in Global Muslim Rankings

In 2020, Nigeria had an estimated 120 million Muslims, placing it fifth in the world behind Indonesia (239 million), Pakistan (227 million), India (213 million), and Bangladesh (151 million).

By 2070, the rankings are expected to shift considerably. Pakistan is projected to claim the top position with 461 million Muslims, followed by India with 334 million. Nigeria would rise to third place with a projected 282 million, overtaking Indonesia and Bangladesh in the process.

"By 2070, Pakistan is projected to surpass Indonesia as the country with the most Muslims (461 million, or 13% of the global total). India will follow with 334 million Muslims, while Nigeria is expected to climb to third place. Another country in sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia, is projected to join the list of places with the 10 largest Muslim populations, as is Afghanistan," the report stated.

Separately, Pew's report on Christianity noted that Nigeria is also expected to feature among the countries with the largest Christian populations by 2070, making it one of a handful of nations projected to hold significant numbers of followers from both religions simultaneously.

Islam Forbids Forced Conversion, GSU Professor Says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Professor of Islamic Studies at Gombe State University, Safiyanu Ishiaku, said that Islam does not permit any form of forced conversion or the killing of non-Muslims, describing such acts as clear violations of the religion's core teachings.

Ishiaku made these remarks while delivering the university's 26th inaugural lecture, titled "Islamic Principles of Tolerance Toward Non-Muslims: A Panacea to Peaceful Coexistence in Multi-Religious Nigeria."

"If you want to understand Islam, go to the Qur'an. If you want to understand Islam, go to the authentic Hadith of the Prophet. Islam is a religion of peace," he said.

Source: Legit.ng