BBNaija star Sheggz spoke about his past relationship with Bella Okagbue in a London street interview that went viral on October 4, 2026

The reality TV star pushed back against accusations of being a financial burden, making bold claims about property he owns in London and Lagos

Sheggz revealed the pair split household expenses on a 70-30 basis during their time together, insisting he was the primary provider

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Segun Olusemo, known to fans as Sheggz, has come out swinging against financial allegations tied to his now-ended relationship with Bella Okagbue.

In a street interview with social commentator Oyemykke, filmed in London and widely shared on 4 October 2026, Sheggz flatly rejected suggestions that he is a "gigolo" or someone who lived off a partner's earnings. He claimed to own property in London as well as a home on Banana Island, one of Lagos's most exclusive addresses, as evidence of his financial standing long before the relationship became a public talking point.

BBNaija reality star Sheggz debunks living off Bella while they were together. Credit: sheggz/bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

"I have my house in London and I have my house in Banana Island, Lagos. I've been balling since way back," he said.

Sheggz on Bella and the 70/30 split

Much of the interview centred on what Sheggz described as the financial reality of his time with Bella. He said he covered the larger portion of their shared costs, gave her cars, and ensured she wanted for nothing while they lived together. He placed the contribution split at 70/30 in his favour, while being careful to acknowledge that Bella also brought something to the arrangement.

"I don't understand, like I gave everything I could give. I'm not saying she is lying. She brought stuff to the table. 70/30. She's a woman, she works as well. She's a star too. We're both stars. Did she collect money from me? I did more. I'm the man, I'm the provider. She lived with me, I provided everything for her. Like I gave her cars, I did everything for her. I loved her to bits. That was the love of my life. If we got married, this won't be a conversation. Because we didn't get married, now, everybody is saying crazy stuff," he said.

Sheggz and Bella first connected as housemates on the 2022 Level Up season of Big Brother Naija, quickly becoming one of the show's most talked-about couples under the joint name "Shella." The pair confirmed their split in January 2026, after which the fallout became increasingly public, involving allegations of broken promises, unresolved financial disputes, and legal steps including a defamation notice from Sheggz's camp alongside counter-claims from Bella's representatives.

Sheggz claims he provided everything for his ex-lover Bella in their relationship. Credit: sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

Phyna's comments and the ongoing narrative

The latest interview also appears to be a direct response to remarks made by fellow former housemate Phyna, who had previously questioned Sheggz's living arrangements and raised the issue of alleged debts connected to the relationship. By pointing to his London and Banana Island properties, Sheggz seemed keen to reframe the narrative around his finances on his own terms.

Reactions to the video online have been divided, with some viewers doubting the property claims while others saw it as a legitimate defence against prolonged public scrutiny.

The video of Sheggz addressing claims about his relationship with Bella is below:

BBNaija Bella’s mum allegedly attacks Sheggz in leaked chats

Legit.ng earlier reported that leaked WhatsApp chats showed Bella confronting Sheggz over four years without a marriage proposal, demanding he let her go.

Bella's mother, furious at the situation, threatened to show Sheggz her wrath and cursed him with no peace or fulfilment.

Sheggz broke his silence on the breakup, disclosing that he had purchased a ring, but the relationship ended in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng