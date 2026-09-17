Eric Chelle announced Super Eagles squads for the upcoming AFCON qualifying matches and a friendly against Russia

Victor Osimhen was included in the squad despite picking up an injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir

Stanley Nwabali returned to the Super Eagles setup after re-signing for Chippa United following his absence in June

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released his squad lists ahead of Nigeria's September and October international fixtures, naming Victor Osimhen despite the striker currently managing an injury picked up in club action.

The Super Eagles will host Madagascar at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 25, before travelling to face Guinea-Bissau four days later. The Russia friendly is scheduled for October 6.

Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles squad for September-October international break. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle names two squads

Chelle released two separate squads for the period. The first covers the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, while the second is for a friendly against Russia on October 6.

Osimhen sustained the knock during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir but was still included in the squad, signalling Chelle's confidence that the striker will be fit in time for the games.

Nwabali's inclusion is notable after he missed the June international break following the termination of his contract with South African club Chippa United. The goalkeeper has since re-signed with the Eastern Cape side and reclaimed his place in Chelle's plans.

Eight players earned spots in both squads: goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Benjamin Frederick, Emmanuel Fernandez, Bright Osayi-Samuel, captain Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, and Akor Adams.

The double set of squad announcements reflects the different competitions involved across the two-week window, with the qualifying matches demanding separate consideration from the exhibition game against Russia.

Madagascar announces squad to face Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Madagascar announced a 25-man squad to face Nigeria and Tanzania in AFCON 2027 qualifiers in Group L.

Head coach Emiliano Te named a team of three goalkeepers,.10 defenders, six midfielders and six forwards for the crucial encounters.

Source: Legit.ng