Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to face Russia in a friendly with the match taking place in Nizhny Novgorod

Russia arrive in strong form, having beaten Iran 2-0 and Namibia 6-0 under coach Valery Karpin ahead of the Nigeria clash

AfroSport TV is the only platform authorised to broadcast the match live in Nigeria and across Africa

Nigeria's Super Eagles are heading back to Russia for another international friendly, with the two sides scheduled to meet on Tuesday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. Kick-off is set for 5 PM Nigerian time.

The fixture arrives at a significant moment for Nigeria, who are coming off back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Nigeria set to face Russia in an international friendly. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles beat Madagascar in their first game but fell to Guinea-Bissau in the second, leaving the team with mixed results to reflect on ahead of this encounter.

Russia, by contrast, have been in sharp form under Valery Karpin. They recorded a 2-0 win over Iran before thrashing Namibia 6-0 in their most recent outing, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into the Nigeria match.

Russia vs Nigeria head-to-head

Tuesday's game will be only the second time these two nations have met in a friendly. Their first encounter took place on June 6, 2025, and ended 1-1.

Semi Ajayi put the ball into his own net to give Russia the lead, but Tolu Arokodare, on his first Super Eagles goal, pulled Nigeria level to rescue a draw, as confirmed by NFF.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Russia

For fans in Nigeria and other parts of Africa hoping to follow the action, AfroSport TV is the only accredited broadcaster for the match, according to Live Soccer TV.

No other platform on the continent holds the rights to air the game live as of the time of publishing this report.

Full list of withdrawn Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously reported the seven Super Eagles stars who have withdrawn from the squad to face Russia in the friendly match on October 6.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi leads the list of withdrawals due to a knock against Guinea-Bissau, while others include club restrictions and residence permit issues.

Source: Legit.ng