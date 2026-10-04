Zinedine Zidane publicly backed Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward walked out of the Portugal camp following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus

The France manager spoke at a press conference ahead of a Nations League clash with Belgium, drawing on his time working with Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Ronaldo left the squad after Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not start against Denmark, a match Portugal won 4-2 without him

Zinedine Zidane has come out in strong defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward's shock exit from his national team's camp sparked a wave of criticism online and in the media.

The France head coach addressed the controversy at a press conference ahead of Les Bleus' Nations League fixture against Belgium, firmly pushing back against suggestions that Ronaldo's career is ending on a sour note.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal's greatest footballing figure despite leaving the national team. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

Zidane praises Ronaldo's historic career

Zidane, who managed Ronaldo during a dominant spell at Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018, said the forward deserves admiration rather than scrutiny, GOAL reports.

"No, I think he should be congratulated on his great career. What he did is exceptional," Zidane said.

He went further, crediting Ronaldo's contribution to some of the biggest moments of his own coaching career.

"I was lucky to have him with me and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano. I will always have great respect for him, as for all players, but even more so for those with whom I shared so much time, and in particular Cristiano, who made us win so much."

The French coach's comments carry particular weight given the backdrop of the row that triggered Ronaldo's departure.

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus told the 41-year-old he would not be in the starting line-up for their Nations League tie against Denmark, a decision that appeared to be the breaking point.

Portugal went on to win the match 4-2 without their all-time record scorer.

Ronaldo's international record under threat

Ronaldo's record with Portugal is unmatched in the country's football history.

According to BBC Sport, he has scored 146 goals across 234 appearances for the national side, making him the outright record holder in both categories.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played a central role in Portugal's victory at Euro 2016 and helped the country win the Nations League on two occasions.

Despite that legacy, his international future has been thrown into doubt by the public fallout with Jesus, and speculation about whether he will continue to represent Portugal is growing.

Zidane, meanwhile, has made a solid start since taking charge of France.

He has collected away wins in Turkey and Belgium, and a home draw against Italy in Paris, as he adapts to the rhythms of international management after years in club football.

Portugal loses over 1 million followers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portugal’s Instagram account lost more than one million followers within 24 hours of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the national team’s camp.

Ronaldo says he will tell the Portuguese public the full reasons behind his departure, while Piers Morgan suggests the explanation shared so far is not the whole story.

Source: Legit.ng