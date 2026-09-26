Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle singled out goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for praise following Nigeria's victory over Madagascar

Nwabali had drawn criticism from fans for his reaction to the first goal before producing a crucial one-on-one save

The Port goalkeeper made his first appearance for Nigeria since AFCON 2025 after returning to Chippa United in July

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle publicly praised goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following Nigeria's win over Madagascar, crediting the shot-stopper with a decisive intervention that helped preserve the team's advantage.

Nwabali drew sharp criticism from supporters after Madagascar's opening goal, with many fans arguing he should have dived for the ball rather than raising his hand to signal offside. However, the goalkeeper more than made up for it moments later.

Stanley Nwabali returned to Super Eagles goal for the first time since AFCON 2025. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, Nwabali was placed under immediate pressure when an opposition attacker broke clear in a one-on-one situation inside the penalty area. He held his nerve and managed to get his hands on the ball before the attacker could convert, keeping the scoreline level at 1-1.

That save proved to be a turning point. Moses Usor came off the bench shortly after to score the winner, handing Nigeria a 2-1 victory.

Chelle praised Stanley Nwabali

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelle left no doubt about where he felt the difference was made.

“Nwabali did well because they had a chance to score a goal, but Nwabali at this moment practically was very good,” the coach said, as reported by ANS.

The praise carries added weight given the circumstances surrounding Nwabali's return to the squad. The Port Harcourt-born goalkeeper had not featured for Nigeria since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, missing the June international window entirely because he was without a club at the time.

Nwabali's situation changed in July when he returned to South African side Chippa United, a move that allowed him to reclaim his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

That form was enough to earn him a recall to the Super Eagles setup, and he wasted no time reminding Chelle of his quality at the international level.

Chelle reacts to Okoye saga

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle reacted to Maduka Okoye’s situation after the Udinese goalkeeper reported to the team's camp late.

Chelle admitted that he permitted him to attend a club engagement on Monday, but the rest of his whereabouts were not communicated.

Source: Legit.ng