Maduka Okoye arrived at the Super Eagles camp in days after his Tuesday deadline, drawing the attention of head coach Eric Chelle

The Udinese goalkeeper was spotted at Milan Fashion Week and with Cardi B before eventually reporting to camp on Friday morning

Chelle's response to Okoye's late arrival has now forced a change to the goalkeeping arrangement for the upcoming match

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has dropped Maduka Okoye from the matchday squad after the goalkeeper arrived at the Nigeria camp in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, several days behind schedule.

Okoye was expected to report to camp by Tuesday evening at the latest, following his appearance for Udinese on Saturday. He did not show up until Friday morning, well past the deadline set for players returning from club duty.

Eric Chelle reportedly drops Maduka Okoye from matchday squad. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

During his absence, the goalkeeper was seen at Milan Fashion Week, where he modelled Udinese's third kit. He was also photographed alongside American artist Cardi B, with whom he has been pictured on several recent occasions.

Chelle's makes goalkeeping call

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle has responded by leaving Okoye out of the squad entirely. Stanley Nwabali is expected to start in goal, with Arthur Okonkwo named on the bench.

The decision was not made solely on Okoye's individual case. Chelle reportedly took the action as a warning to the wider squad, signalling that players who return beyond their permitted number of days after club commitments will face consequences regardless of their status.

Okoye's delayed arrival placed Chelle in a difficult position in the goalkeeping department as the team prepares for its upcoming fixture.

The coach had clearly set a firm return date for players who featured for their clubs over the weekend, and Okoye's failure to meet that deadline, combined with his visible social engagements in Europe, left team management with little room to overlook the situation.

Nwabali, who has been a reliable presence between the posts for the Super Eagles in recent campaigns, is now set to take his place as first choice for the match.

Chelle speaks about Okoye’s absence

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle spoke about Maduka Okoye’s absence during his pre-match conference ahead of the Madagascar clash.

The coach confirmed he granted Udinese’s request for him to stay a day late for club commitments, but will decide on the lateness beyond that.

Source: Legit.ng