FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced plans to inaugurate a campaign team for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Wike made the disclosure during an inspection of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualisation project in Abuja

The minister said completed infrastructure projects in the FCT would translate directly into votes for the president

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said he will personally head the campaign structure for President Bola Tinubu's re-election effort in both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State, declaring that supporters from across different political platforms are ready to begin an aggressive push.

Wike made the announcement on Friday in Chikuku, a community along the Kuje-Gwagwalada corridor in Abuja, where he had gone to inspect progress on Phase Two of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road dualisation project.

Wike says major FCT projects will help secure strong support for Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"The ruling All Progressives Congress APC, I believe, is putting itself together for an aggressive campaign. For us who are supporting Mr President from different political platforms, we have put our machinery ready to fully kickstart. Very soon, I will inaugurate the campaign team for Tinubu in the FCT and Rivers State, which I will lead. All elements of the APC are ready, Mr President is ready, we are ready, and you can see the enthusiasm," he said.

Wike dismisses rigging dears, cites infrastructure record

Responding to political opponents who have raised concerns about electoral conduct, Wike argued that the administration's visible development work across the territory removes any basis for such complaints.

"People are happy, and I don't know who will contest against Mr President as far as this election is concerned. This is governance, and this is what people expect. It will translate directly into actual votes," he said.

The minister went further, saying the FCT's infrastructure delivery record would support victories not just for Tinubu but also for Senator Philip Aduda and candidates contesting the territory's two House of Representatives seats.

"It is very obvious. Nobody will be able to claim rigging in the FCT. The 'rigging' is the projects we are delivering, making the people happy," he added.

Kuje-Gwagwalada road to be completed by becember

On the road project itself, Wike said it was his first visit to that stretch and noted that the area is densely populated, making delivery of the infrastructure more urgent.

He assured residents that sufficient funds would be released to ensure the project wraps up by December 2026.

"You can imagine the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of the people. That is why we say the essence of governance is to make people happy. When the people are happy, those in authority are happy," he said.

He also thanked Tinubu for his continued backing of capital projects in the FCT.

Wike under pressure ahead of 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal said governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 'will take up' issues surrounding Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with President Bola Tinubu when the Nigerian leader returns from France.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, during an interview with Channels Television's Inside Sources on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

Source: Legit.ng