Moses Simon Makes History, Joins Super Eagles Stars Who Have 100 Caps for Nigeria
- Moses Simon reached 100 appearances for the Super Eagles during a 2027 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar
- Simon made his Nigeria debut on March 25, 2015, and spent more than 11 years earning his century of caps
- Only four other Nigerian players have hit the 100-cap mark before Simon, including a star still active in the squad
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Moses Simon has become the fifth player in Super Eagles history to reach 100 international caps, achieving the milestone during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
The winger first wore the green-and-white jersey on March 25, 2015, and after more than a decade of service, he has now joined a small group of Nigerian footballers who reached the three-figure mark in appearances for the national team.
Simon is not alone in this distinction. Four players reached the milestone before him, and their stories form the backbone of Super Eagles history.
The Super Eagles centurion club
1. Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi, still active in the current squad, became the fourth member of the club when he made his 100th appearance in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Portugal in June 2025.
He switched his international allegiance from England, where he had represented the country at youth level, and made his senior Nigeria debut in 2015. Now 30, Iwobi remains well-placed to challenge the all-time appearance record.
2. Joseph Yobo
Joseph Yobo gave Nigeria 13 years of loyal service and retired with 101 caps to his name. His 100th appearance came in Nigeria's 3-2 group-stage loss to Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
His final game ended in a 2-0 defeat to France, a match he will not easily forget after scoring an own goal that contributed to Nigeria's elimination from the tournament.
3. Vincent Enyeama
Vincent Enyeama is the only goalkeeper to have broken into the centurion club, earning 101 caps over the course of his career, which spanned 13 years.
He reached his century against Uganda in March 2015 and made one final appearance against Chad before bringing his international career to a close. Many regard him as the finest goalkeeper Nigeria has ever produced.
4. Ahmed Musa
At the top of the all-time list stands Ahmed Musa, affectionately known as "The Governor," who holds the record for the most caps by a Nigerian player with 111 appearances.
Musa played his last game for the Super Eagles against Ghana in May 2025 and retired from international football ahead of AFCON 2025, leaving behind a legacy that future players will measure themselves against.
With Simon now in the club, the question turns to whether he or Iwobi can eventually surpass Musa's record.
Alex Iwobi speaks about winning 100 caps
Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi reflected on his journey with the Nigerian national team after reaching 100 appearances.
The Arsenal academy graduate expressed pride in the journey so far and admitted that he felt at home the first time he wore the green jersey with the U23.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.