Social media reports claiming former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda had died began circulating online

Two close associates of the former governor responded separately to the claims, both calling them false

Yuguda, a member of the APC, served as Bauchi governor from 2007 to 2011 and previously held federal ministerial office

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Bauchi, Bauchi State - Reports circulating on social media claiming that former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda had died have been dismissed as false by those close to him.

As reported by Leadership, Alhaji Salisu Barau, a close associate of the former governor, said on Friday, September 25, 2026, that the reports were false. He confirmed that Yuguda was alive and well and urged members of the public to disregard the claims.

Former Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda is alive, as a close associate dismisses reports of his death. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Barau said:

"It is a lie; Mallam Isa Yuguda is in good health."

Yuguda's associate speaks out

Abdulmumini Kundak, a former aide to Yuguda who also described himself as a close associate, issued a similar denial. He called the reports false information and added his voice to calls for the public to disregard what was being shared online.

Yuguda, born on June 15, 1956, served as Governor of Bauchi State between 2007 and 2011. Before his time as governor, he held the position of federal Minister of Aviation from May 2003 to June 2005.

The 70-year-old also served as a Renewed Hope Ambassador and Coordinator for the North-East, and remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdulmumini Kundak, a former aide and close associate of Isa Yuguda, dismisses reports of the former Bauchi governor’s death as false. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

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Yuguda bemoans treatment of Fulani people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yuguda condemned the profiling of Fulani herdsmen as criminals.

In an interview with journalists shortly after his revalidation as a member of the APC at the Destination Bauchi Hotel, the former governor lamented that Fulani herdsmen are being treated unfairly in Nigeria.

He said herdsmen, who have provided the country with a minimum of one million cattle to slaughter daily, have been neglected by the federal government over the years. According to him, if the government can provide substantial subsidies for agriculture, it should also consider subsidising pastoralism.

Source: Legit.ng