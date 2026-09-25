Ilenikhena, Usor Score to Help Super Eagles Beat Madagascar 2–1 in AFCON 2027 Qualifier
Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1 to start the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a winning note.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.