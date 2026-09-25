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Ilenikhena, Usor Score to Help Super Eagles Beat Madagascar 2–1 in AFCON 2027 Qualifier
Football

Ilenikhena, Usor Score to Help Super Eagles Beat Madagascar 2–1 in AFCON 2027 Qualifier

by  Elijah Odetokun
1 min read

Debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scored to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1 to start the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a winning note.

More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super EaglesAFCON
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