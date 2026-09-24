Victor Osimhen pulled out of Nigeria's 24-man AFCON 2027 qualifying squad with a groin injury and was replaced by a Coventry City striker

CoEric Chelle must now decide whether to name a direct replacement or adjust his preferred 4-diamond-2 formation to cover the absence

Legit.ng identifies five players in the current squad who could fill the void left by the Galatasaray forward

Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Nigeria's opening two matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign after withdrawing from the Super Eagles squad with a groin injury.

The Galatasaray forward, who had been named in the initial 24-man group, was replaced by Taiwo Awoniyi after missing the 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Eric Chelle ponders over who will replace Victor Osimhen in starting 11. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The withdrawal leaves head coach Eric Chelle with a selection puzzle. Chelle appears settled on Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams as two of his three attacking players in his favoured 4-diamond-2 shape, but finding the right man to lead the line in Osimhen's absence is far from straightforward.

Legit.ng looks at the five players in the current squad who could step into that role.

Players who can fill Osimhen's void

1. Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi is the most natural candidate, having been drafted into the squad as a direct replacement. He is a physically imposing striker with a strong work rate and an aerial presence that suits the system. The concern, however, is his limited exposure to the team in recent times and his club form heading into the qualifiers.

2. Tolu Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare had been building a case as Osimhen's ideal understudy before a dip in form at Wolverhampton Wanderers cost him a place in the AFCON 2025 squad. He has rediscovered his sharpness on loan at Ajax, but questions over his current fitness level could work against him.

3. George Ilenikhena

George Ilenikhena is among three new faces invited into the squad for the qualifiers. The youngster reportedly models his game on Osimhen and brings powerful shooting and high energy to the table. His inexperience at this level, though, is a genuine risk for Chelle to weigh up.

4. Moses Simon

Moses Simon offers a different kind of solution. With the winger set to earn his 100th cap for Nigeria during this window, as confirmed by NFF, Chelle could shift Lookman wider and field Simon on the opposite flank, turning the attack into a 4-diamond-1 shape with Akor Adams as the lone striker.

5. Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze rounds out the options. Currently in strong form at AC Milan under Ruben Amorim, he could operate on the right wing while Lookman holds the left and Adams leads the line, giving Chelle a fluid front three without requiring a drastic change in approach.

Predicted Super Eagles’ lineup

Legit.ng previously predicted Eric Chelle’s lineup ahead of Super Eagles taking on the Barea of Madagascar on AFCON 2027 qualifier matchday one.

The prediction explored various options for Chelle, particularly in the fullback position as well as the number nine, with Osimhen out injured.

Source: Legit.ng