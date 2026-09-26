Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle explained Samuel Chukwueze's second-half substitution against Madagascar

Replacement Moses Usor scored on his Super Eagles debut, helping Nigeria complete a comeback win over Madagascar

Chelle now faces a selection headache ahead of the Guinea-Bissau clash, with several attackers pushing for starting spots

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained that his decision to bring off Samuel Chukwueze at half-time against Madagascar was driven purely by tactics, with the AC Milan winger showing no signs of injury.

The decision proved inspired. LASK winger Moses Usor, who came on as Chukwueze's replacement, needed just four minutes to make his mark on international football.

Eric Chelle explains Samuel Chukwueze's substitution against Madagascar. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Usor showed composure beyond his Super Eagles experience, drifting past opposition defenders before firing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner to complete Nigeria's turnaround, as noted by CAF.

Chelle explains Chukwueze’s substitution

Speaking at his post-match press conference after Nigeria's win, Chelle said he felt Chukwueze, who had performed well in the first half, was beginning to fade and that the team needed fresh energy.

“It was a tactical decision because, as you know, he finished the first half well. So I felt he was a little bit tired, and I wanted to bring some energy into the team,” he said via ANS.

Chelle’s selection headache deepens

The goal sealed a crucial victory for the Super Eagles and announced Usor as a credible option in Chelle's attacking setup.

The result, while welcome, has created a complicated selection puzzle for Chelle ahead of Nigeria's next AFCON qualifying fixture against Guinea-Bissau.

Usor's debut goal makes him difficult to overlook, while George Ilenikhena has also done enough to stake a claim for a starting berth.

Further back in the pecking order, Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench and impressed, putting pressure on Akor Adams for a place in the starting line-up.

With multiple attackers making strong cases for inclusion, Chelle faces some tough choices before the Guinea-Bissau match.

Eric Chelle analyses Super Eagles win

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle analysed Super Eagles' 2-1 victory over Madagascar in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The manager claimed that it was not a bad game, and also admitted that it was not a good game in many areas, and that they could improve at many levels.

Source: Legit.ng