Switzerland has a strict rule prohibiting residents from working on Sundays, setting it apart from many other countries

The Swiss government outlines a clear distinction between temporary and regular Sunday work, each with its own conditions

Special authorisation and the employee's consent are required before any Sunday work arrangement can legally go ahead

Switzerland has a firm rule in place for everyone living and working in the country: Sundays are, by default, not for working.

The Swiss government states clearly on its official website that Sunday work is generally prohibited across the country. The rule applies to all workers, with no automatic exemptions based on industry or role.

Switzerland sets Sunday restriction, gives residents conditions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/FABRICE COFFRINI/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

Sunday work is possible under specific conditions

There is, however, one recognised exception. Employers who wish to have staff work on Sundays must first obtain special authorisation and secure the employee's agreement. Without both of these conditions being met, Sunday work cannot legally take place.

The government also draws a firm line between two distinct categories of Sunday work, and understanding that distinction matters for both employers and employees.

Temporary and regular Sunday work

Temporary Sunday work refers to arrangements of a fixed duration that do not exceed six months per case. Importantly, public holidays must be counted within the calculation of the total number of working days under this category.

Any arrangement that goes beyond the six-month threshold is automatically classified as regular Sunday work, which carries a different set of requirements. The government also specifies that regular Sunday work patterns carried out for the same purpose across multiple years fall under this classification, even if each stint appears short on its own.

The Swiss government's position is clear: Sunday rest is the default, and exceptions require deliberate steps from both employer and worker before any arrangement can go ahead.

Switzerland names 15 countries for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Swiss government had unveiled 15 countries whose citizens are eligible for its Young Professional work permit scheme.

The programme allows qualified young graduates and apprenticeship holders from the listed countries to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months, with South Africa and Tunisia emerging as the only African nations on the list.

Source: Legit.ng