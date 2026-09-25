Victor Osimhen travelled to Uyo to support the Super Eagles despite being ruled out of Nigeria's AFCON qualifying matches with a groin injury

Nigeria fell behind to Madagascar before two debutants, George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor, scored to secure a comeback victory

Osimhen was spotted in the VIP box at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and later left with the squad after the final whistle

Victor Osimhen made a surprise appearance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, joining the Super Eagles faithful in the VIP box as Nigeria came from behind to defeat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Galatasaray forward had been ruled out of Nigeria's September qualifying fixtures after sustaining a groin injury during a club match two weeks ago.

Victor Osimhen poses with Super Eagles forward Moses Simon after Nigeria's comeback win against Madagascar. Photo credit: Super Eagles supporters club

Source: Twitter

Taiwo Awoniyi was called up as his replacement in Eric Chelle's squad, but Osimhen chose to fly to Uyo regardless, watching from the stands as his compatriots fought for three points in Group L.

Debutants rescue Nigeria against Madagascar

Madagascar drew first blood in the 16th minute when Ehsan Kari headed the visitors into the lead.

The goal raised immediate questions about whether a Madagascar player was in an offside position before the header, but the referee allowed it to stand.

Nigeria's frustration deepened in the 34th minute when Alex Iwobi found the net, only for the goal to be disallowed.

Officials ruled that Akor Adams had interfered with the Madagascar goalkeeper in the build-up.

The Super Eagles eventually found their equaliser in first-half stoppage time when George Ilenikhena, making his senior debut for Nigeria, latched onto an Iwobi assist and finished calmly to level the score at 1-1 before the interval, per Livescores.

Chelle's side continued to press after the break and completed the turnaround on the hour mark.

Fellow debutant Moses Usor put Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute, converting an assist from Semi Ajayi to make it 2-1.

The goal gave the Super Eagles a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the match.

Osimhen cheers Super Eagles teammates to victory

Osimhen was clearly visible in the VIP section throughout the contest, cheering along as Nigeria overturned the deficit.

After the final whistle, Osimhen was seen departing the stadium alongside the rest of the squad, as seen on Football Fans Tribe, with the group set to travel to Morocco for their next qualifier against Guinea-Bissau in four days.

Whether Osimhen will accompany the team on the trip to Rabat remains unclear.

His presence in Uyo, however, signalled a show of solidarity with his teammates during a period when he is unable to contribute on the pitch.

Nigeria's Group L campaign

The three points earned against Madagascar give Nigeria a strong start in their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.

Chelle's men now turn their attention to Guinea-Bissau, knowing that another positive result in Morocco would put them in a commanding position in Group L ahead of the remaining fixtures.

Ilenikhena and Usor both marked their international debuts with goals, offering the Super Eagles coach encouraging options going forward as Nigeria continues its qualification campaign.

Osimhen arrives Nigeria on private jet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s arrival in Lagos after he withdrew from Nigeria’s 2027 AFCON qualifying squad.

The Galatasaray striker travelled on a private jet with Besiktas forward Junior Olaitan and was later seen getting into a Ferrari 296GTB.

Source: Legit.ng