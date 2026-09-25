A property entrepreneur has examined why many Nigerians are being priced out of property ownership

The wealth strategist, in his new book, draws on Nigeria's culture of collective contribution to propose a new model for owning real estate

The book traces the author's own path into property, from years of financial pressure and setbacks to building a multimillion-pound portfolio

Property remains one of the most trusted ways to build and preserve wealth, yet the rising cost of acquisition is keeping millions of hardworking Nigerians and Africans from participating in it.

This is according to property entrepreneur and cross-border property wealth strategist, Dr Daniel Moses, who has written a new book addressing the problem.

Property entrepreneur Dr Daniel Moses has proposed fractional ownership as a way for more Nigerians to participate in the real estate market. Photo: Gerard Puigmal

Source: Getty Images

Expert shares new approach to property ownership

The book, titled Fractional Real Estate: Democratising Property Wealth for Nigerians, Africans and the African Diaspora, challenges the belief that a person must purchase an entire building alone before benefiting from property ownership.

Instead, Dr Moses presents a framework through which individuals can combine capital, share ownership, and participate in carefully selected, professionally managed real estate.

“We already understand how to contribute together through Ajo, Esusu, Susu, Chama and cooperative societies. The next stage is to introduce the legal structure, governance, transparency and professional management required for us to own valuable assets together," he said.

The author, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said his new project spans nine chapters and explores how this culture of collective contribution can evolve into transparent and properly governed property ownership.

It touches on fractional and collaborative ownership structures, special-purpose vehicles, legal documentation and investor protection, property selection and due diligence, rental income and capital appreciation, risk, regulation and compliance, and cross-border opportunities linking Africa and the diaspora.

He added that the book is aimed at middle-income professionals seeking a realistic pathway into property, high-net-worth individuals exploring diversification, public servants interested in inclusive economic development, diaspora investors, and institutional leaders examining new models of capital formation.

To buttress his point, the entrepreneur and author used a case study based on a real income-producing property in Bromley, United Kingdom, at 129 Homesdale Road.

According to him, the case study demonstrates how fractional ownership can be structured around a dedicated property-owning vehicle, supported by clear documentation, professional management, financial reporting, governance and an agreed exit framework.

Expert recounts real estate experience

The author said the project was inspired by his own personal journey, saying he arrived in the United Kingdom with limited resources and worked several jobs, including as an Uber driver, before building a career in property.

Dr. Moses said his journey included growth, setbacks, delayed refinancing and significant financial pressure, which he said shaped a more disciplined understanding of property ownership, capital and accountability.

On the wider issue of capital in Africa, the author said the continent does not lack capital, but that it is often fragmented, and that legal ownership, governance and transparent reporting could turn collective capital into productive property wealth.

The author said the new book will be launched during the seventh Diaspora Africa Conference (DACON 7.0), scheduled to hold across Lagos, Abuja, and Ghana from October 11 to 18, 2026, under the theme "Homecoming: Bridging the Divide from Diaspora to Africa's Future."

Dr Moses’ new book examines property investment, rental income, capital appreciation, risk and investor protection. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Instagram

He explained that the main unveiling will take place during the Abuja leg of the conference, alongside presentations, media interviews, and book signings across the wider programme.

He added that launch would form part of DACON 7.0's broader conversations on diaspora capital, real estate and Africa's economic future, with conference participants expected to include government officials, financial institutions, property developers, cooperative societies, and diaspora leaders.

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What to know before buying land in Lagos

In a previous report, Legit.ng examined important things to consider before buying land in Lagos state, including verifying ownership and checking government acquisition plans.

The report became imperative to guide Nigerians considering investment in real estate in Nigeria's commercial hub.

Source: Legit.ng