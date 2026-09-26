George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor both scored on debut as Nigeria beat Madagascar in the 2027 AFCON qualifier

The two players joined a select group of Super Eagles debutants who found the net on their first appearance for Nigeria

Legends such as Obafemi Martins, Julius Aghahowa, and Femi Opabunmi are among those who scored on debut

Nigeria's 2-1 win over Madagascar on matchday one of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers produced a remarkable subplot: both goals for the Super Eagles were scored by players making their senior international debuts.

George Ilenikhena pulled Nigeria level in the first half to make it 1-1, before Moses Usor, introduced just four minutes earlier as a substitute for Samuel Chukwueze, struck to give Nigeria the lead and seal the victory.

Femi Azeez scored on his Super Eagles debut. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

The pair joined a long line of Super Eagles players who marked their international arrivals with a goal.

Players who scored on Super Eagles debut

Most recently, Brighton winger Femi Azeez scored twice on his debut during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in the 2026 Unity Cup, played in Charlton, London.

Akor Adams announced himself during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, netting just 18 minutes into his first outing for Nigeria against Lesotho.

Brian Idowu contributed a goal in Nigeria's thrilling 4-2 friendly victory over Argentina in 2017, while Ekigho Ehiosun scored on his debut against Sierra Leone in 2011.

Further back, Stephen Makinwa caught attention with a debut goal against South Africa, displaying the sharp attacking instincts that made him stand out from his first appearance.

Femi Opabunmi scored during a 2002 friendly against Kenya and went on to represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup that same year.

Julius Aghahowa made his mark at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring on debut against Morocco. He later became one of the tournament's most memorable figures, known for his signature backflip celebrations.

Obafemi Martins, one of Nigeria's most celebrated forwards, began his international career with a goal against Ireland in 2004. His explosive pace and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared attackers of his generation in Nigerian football.

Ilenikhena and Usor now take their places in this tradition, with their debut goals coming at a competitive stage rather than a friendly, adding weight to what they achieved against Madagascar.

Ilenikhena reacts after debut goal

Legit.ng previously reported that George Ilenikhena shared a post on his Instagram page after scoring on his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar.

The 20-year-old Al-Ittihad forward replaced the injured Victor Osimhen in the lineup and marked his appearance with a beautiful goal.

Source: Legit.ng