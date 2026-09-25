Nigerian streamer Peller shared a video on X announcing that he and his wife, Jarvis, were leaving Nigeria for Canada

Peller revealed he is heading to Canada to pursue his education, with the couple saying emotional goodbyes to their fans

The announcement sparked divided reactions from fans, with some expressing worry about what the move could mean for his career

Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Adelaja, widely known as Peller, has confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis relocate to Canada as streamer announces reason for their action. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

What Peller's relocation means for his career

The announcement quickly divided opinion online, with many fans celebrating the couple's next chapter while others raised concerns about whether leaving Nigeria could hurt Peller's visibility and relevance as a content creator.

Peller speaks about relocating outside Nigeria; fans react. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Critics pointed to examples of other Nigerian entertainers who relocated abroad and struggled to maintain the momentum they had built at home. Supporters, however, argued the move could open new doors and bring fresh experiences to his content.

Here is the X post about Peller's decision to leave Nigeria:

What fans said about Peller's decision

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Eyeblunttruth wrote:

"His fame will drop finally if it's true. Every content creator that leaves this country becomes irrelevant. Another one will come up soon. Bobrisky and many others are on this boat."

@Emmanuel Benjamin said:

"just love as Peller and Jarvis are being blessed. Congratulations young champs."

@Sakchaser reacted:

"Okay okay. The pikin go be citizen by birth, we sabi the update."

@Your ears commented:

"Peller don follow woman advice, how e wan take dey make money as e dey canada."

@Chilling mighty shared:

"Big move for Peller! New environment, new experiences, and education too. Wishing both of them a smooth transition and bigger wins in Canada."

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng